Jet that belonged to Gusttavo Lima now has distinctive paintwork and cheap VIP flights

Gusttavo Lima’s first Embraer executive jet is no longer in Brazil, but it continues to draw attention wherever it goes for another reason.

Disclosure – Aero





The most successful country singer today flies a Bombardier Global 6000, one of the largest executive jets in the world. However, years ago Gusttavo Lima flew in a used jet, manufactured by Brazilian Embraer.

Originally manufactured for Chautauqua Airlines, which operated flights on behalf of Delta, the Embraer ERJ-135 serial number 145702 left the Embraer factory in São José dos Campos in 2003.

He flew in the US until 2010, when he returned to Brazil, this time to operate flights for the mining company Vale, with registration PP-VVA. After another seven years in the second owner, the jet went in 2017 to N&R Empreendimentos & Participações LTDA.

The managing partner of this company is Nivaldo Batista Lima, real name of Gusttavo Lima. The jet had the green and yellow stripes of Vale removed, and gained a silhouette of the singer and his guitar on the tail.

Photo by Gabriel Wallace





This ERJ-135 stayed with the singer until 2020, when he bought the Global 6000, which remains to this day. The aircraft ended up returning to the US and went to the Aero company with registration N402AT. Aero is one of the new US airlines, operating an unprecedented business model, in which purely VIP flights are made at “affordable” prices.

While on the market, a one-hour flight on the ERJ-135 does not cost less than $8,000, on average, on Aero it is possible to fly for that amount of time on pre-defined routes for only $1,000, with VIP service.

The model resembles that of the JSX (formerly JetSuiteX), which also uses the ERJ-135 jet in conjunction with its sister ERJ-145, for executive flights on fixed routes from VIP terminals at secondary airports. However, the level of service on the JSX is not as high as on private flights and the plane has a much denser configuration, carrying up to 30 passengers while the Aero takes a maximum of 16.

An interesting fact is that Aero’s other ERJ-135 jet almost flew in Brazil by Lynx Táxi Aéreo, where it would receive the PR-WTH registration. His brother, another ERJ-135, would receive the registration PP-WTH, but he went to JSX, and even received the commemorative painting of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick“.

In addition to the pair of ERJ-135 jets, Aero has a Legacy 600, which is the factory executive version of the Embraer ERJ-135 itself, with greater range and fewer seats, just 13. Aero has been relatively successful, especially among some celebrities, such as actress and businesswoman Ashley Tisdale:

Disclosure – Aero



