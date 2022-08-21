João Guilherme breaks silence about Leonardo: “absent”

That the relationship between João Guilherme and the singer Leonardo was never very good, many people already knew. However, this time, the actor decided to expose the family matter on the podcast PodDelas, last Wednesday (17).

Recently, João Guilherme decided to surprise everyone by honoring his stepfather Danilo Tuffi on Father’s Day, instead of his famous father, increasing even more theories about their relationship. Despite being the biological son of the sertanejo, the actor was raised by the businessman, who lives a relationship with Naira.

João Guilherme ignores Leonardo and honors stepfather

During the chat, João Guilherme revealed that the artist was always absent from his son’s life because of the routine of shows. “My dad hasn’t been there since I was a baby. I never had my dad to watch him. [Ainda mais] before the age of six in Goiânia. Like ‘take it, a child’. It was fuck. My mom [Naira Avilla] it has always been like that [não deixava João viajar sozinho]”, he revealed.

In addition, the actor also said that he grew up with his maternal family. The contact with Leonardo began only when he was seven years old. “I say go, be present. He lives in Goiânia, it’s in another state. Until I was six years old, my mother didn’t want me to be traveling too”, he explained.

INDIFFERENCES

Despite the distance, today, João Guilherme sees Leonardo as an example and even maintains a good relationship with his current wife, Poliana Rocha. However, still, his relationship with his father is different from the other brothers.

The singer says that Zé Felipe, for example, has a greater relationship with the singer, because he grew up in his father’s house, he is the son of Poliana, who is Leonardo’s wife. “The three of them together there. And then, yes, my father plays guitar every day, singing.” According to him, if he had this greater contact, maybe today he would already know how to play the guitar much more.