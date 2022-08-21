José Aldo’s defeat paves the way for money fights in the UFC

The loss to Merab Dvalishvili on the UFC 278 card ended José Aldo’s streak of three wins in the world’s most famous octagon and put him in an interesting and delicate situation. Close to turning 36, the former champion walked away from a new chance to fight for the title, and, judging by the balance of the roosters category, it is possible that the Brazilian’s focus is no longer on retaking the title of champion.

I say this when looking at the rankings and the upcoming fights that are scheduled for the division. All the main names have duels scheduled and, depending on the combination of results, it is likely that the Brazilian will have to score two or more victories against great opponents before winning the title shot.

Therefore, if the athlete doesn’t decide to hang up his gloves (an option he has already mentioned) and the unpredictability factor doesn’t come into play and favor him, I believe it would make more sense for the ‘People’s Champion’ to lead fights that add even more to the your legacy. Yes, I mean the famous ‘money fights’.

Biggest name in featherweight history, Aldo has the possibility of appearing in two categories and fighting great duels against former renowned champions. Frankie Edgar, who promised to retire after his match in November, would be a big name, as would Dominick Cruz, who was recently knocked out by Marlon Vera.

Maybe Aldo will return to featherweight and perform without the need to make a hard weight cut. Dueling with a champion from another organization, like Patricio ‘Pitbull’, from Bellator, would be amazing, but practically impossible. What I would like to see, I confess, is for Brazilians to do historic duels, those who head PPV cards without even having a belt at stake.

What doesn’t make sense, in my view, is to face more athletes like Merab Dvalishvili: tough and that don’t guarantee the deserved return for the Brazilian, whether financial or in media engagement. Aldo doesn’t need a belt, and he may not have the time or patience to get it again, especially with another child on the way. Super fights make more sense, at least in this columnist’s opinion.