‘Journalism was largely responsible for the rise of the extreme right in Brazil’, says Jorge Furtado – 08/20/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Jorge Furtado is from Rio Grande do Sul, is 63 years old and has a career as a screenwriter and director full of successes, including the series “Agosto” and the films “O Homem Que Copiava” and “Saneamento Basico”. Guel Arraes is from Pernambuco, is 68 years old, and was one of the creators of the humor classics “Armação Ilimitada” and “TV Pirata”, both on TV Globo.

The two have worked together several times. For example in the series “A Comédia da Vida Privada” and “Decamerão, a Comédia do Sexo”, and in the films “O Coronel e o Lobisomem” and “Lisbela e o Prisioneiro”. Last year, with a pandemic already one year, two years of Jair Bolsonaro’s government and a lot of accumulated distress, they decided to write a play, something they had never done in partnership.

This is how “O Debate” was born, released as a book and which has a warning by Jorge Furtado on the first page: “This play was written in the urgency of the political events in Brazil in the year 2021. It will be filmed or staged as soon as possible and rewritten as needed.”

Filming was finally made possible last month, and “The Debate” opens in theaters next Thursday (25). Directed by Caio Blat, the feature is starring Débora Bloch and Paulo Betti. The two are a couple of TV journalists — he is the editor of the show, and she, the presenter. They split after 17 years together, but remain confidants and co-workers. It is behind the scenes of the newspaper that she presents and he edits that the story takes place – and just as the program is covering the latest presidential debate between two unnamed candidates, introduced only as “the president” and “the ex-president”.

She, idealistic and impulsive, defends that the newspaper publish a last-minute poll, not yet registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), but which could change the course of the vote. He, rational and committed to the rules, does not accept to interfere with coverage. And it is between the two that a debate of ideas, ideals, points of view, journalism, politics, betrayals, children, love, future really takes place.

The two screenwriters spoke to the Sheet via Zoom where they live –Jorge Furtado, in Porto Alegre, and Guel Arraes, in Rio de Janeiro. The interview focused on journalism and politics, the film’s central themes:

George: This plot was born out of our anxiety. We talked to each other every day since the beginning of the pandemic to find out the number of infected people, how we had to protect ourselves, if we were going to have a vaccine. At some point we decided that we had to put that into our work, so we started writing the play.

Guel: Even if it was just to tell our grandchildren that we did something in the period when two lightning struck simultaneously in Brazil, the pandemic and Bolsonaro. And what I could do at that moment was a theater text.

George: We only knew about things from the newspapers, the government didn’t say anything. Journalism was an island of salvation in those two years. But it wasn’t always like that. Brazilian journalism has made many serious mistakes recently and has been largely responsible for the rise of the extreme right in Brazil, for having bought Lava Jato too easily, for not having thoroughly investigated everyone’s interests.

Guel: Corruption is a very popular topic, because people think that corruption is stealing money. So it becomes a very easy way to explain poverty. If you take everything that was stolen by corruption and multiply it by the number of Brazilians, it won’t even give three reais for each one. But it becomes a magical explanation, and journalism treats this issue in a very sensationalist way.

George: But right now, and for the next few months, journalism is our salvation. There was a former American president who once said that if he had to choose between having government and having journalism, he would choose to have journalism.

Guel: Brazilian journalism is neither saint nor devil, but it wants ratings. It’s like when we do fiction on television. We look for stories that disturb the public, but that are popular. And if the Ibope starts to fall, you make the story even more popular. Journalism is a bit like our profession. So, in the history of anti-corruption, I think that coverage was working so well, it became so popular that it took a toll. And the progressive camp went limp, lost the ball on the issue of corruption.

George: And there was a lack of journalistic investigation, especially in the coverage of Lava Jato. That from the beginning was not a question of justice, it was a political activity. And Brazilian journalism plunged into the story head on, bought the right-wing discourse that corruption was responsible for poverty.

Guel: It was a moment of democracy that we saw the country only improving, becoming more and more democratic. Then came 2013, people on the street asking for Dilma’s impeachment and Lula’s arrest, the tables were turned and the bath water was almost thrown with the baby. And then there was no one from the PSDB, there was no social democracy, what there was was an extreme right associated with very reactionary things, militias, weapons, very old ideas.

George: I think Brazilian journalism has now realized that things have gone too far. The vaccine story was the last straw. Because the debate has to exist and we have to learn to respect the opinions of others. Maybe you can convince me that more guns in people’s hands can lessen the violence. Perhaps you can convince me that removing car seats will reduce the number of children seriously injured on the roads. I can hear your opinion on abortion, I can hear any opinion. But there is no talk against the vaccine. Humanity would not be here without vaccines. This is an absolutely unquestionable advance in medicine and science.

Guel: But we chose two journalists to be the protagonists of this film because I have come to have a lot of admiration for the profession in the last three years. Journalists have become the SUS of politics. Just as SUS workers are to health, journalists are to politics. On the front line. We couldn’t make a movie, TV series, couldn’t produce anything, couldn’t work. So, at that moment, I wanted to be like journalists. So we did the story of two journalists.

George: Journalism is a high-risk profession. We put this sentence in the text and I agree with it. There is also a dialogue in which Paulo Betti’s character says he is neutral, and Débora Bloch’s character responds that being neutral is something very close to doing nothing. And he replies, “I’m doing journalism.”

Guel: And, despite not being explicit in the plot, there is the older man, in a position of power, married to a young woman, who earns less than he does. But the female character in this film is the engine of the story, she is the protagonist. We wanted to invert this pattern a little. She is combative, defends what she believes in and is the one who proposes their separation, a different separation. They separate to continue together. It’s a new love model.

George: Everything is very current in this script, we call it ‘live cinema’. There are documentaries made like that, hot, on top of the facts. But I wondered if this wasn’t a unique case of fiction so stuck to reality. Is not. There is at least one other case, which makes me think that better than being original is having such an illustrious background, which is Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator”. He did it in the middle of World War II satirizing Hitler, without saying his name, but everyone knows he’s the one they’re talking about.

Guel: This movie is very different from anything I’ve ever done. It has a different motivation, a real ambition, to cause minimal interference with reality. Even formally he is different from everything Jorge and I have done, because he is very talked about, he has dialogue all the time. As if we were really letting off steam.

George: We asked Caio Blat to direct, and he was absolutely amazing. He had absolute command of the set, knew the script by heart, made the markings of the scenes before filming. And I find it very curious how three recent political films were directed by actors. In addition to Caio, in this film, there’s Wagner Moura with “Marighella” and Lázaro Ramos with “Medida provisional”.

Guel: The Caio who climbed the cast. It’s a very intimate relationship between the director and the actor, one is very responsible for the result of the other’s work. [Paulo Betti e Caio Blat são ambos ex-maridos e pais dos dois filhos da atriz Maria Ribeiro, e essa é a primeira vez que trabalham juntos].

George: As a friend of mine says, Rio de Janeiro is like a deck of cards. You mix up the cards, then put them all together in the pile and start over.