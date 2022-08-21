Juliana Paes goes through a tight skirt and is embarrassed to be serenaded during the Caldeirão: “Note 10!”

The latest programcauldron“, presented by Marcos Mionleft the actress Juliana Paes in a tight skirt. This is because, during the “Caldeirola” frame, the attraction received the participant Chris Matos and the singer surprised by revealing a curiosity about the song he was going to present.

According to him, Juliana would have been his inspiration to compose a lyric: “I’m going to move her heart a little, talk a little about her in my song”, said the singer, surprising everyone. Finding the situation amusing, Mion then asked the actress if she had ever been the muse of a song.

Maria Marruá’s interpreter was embarrassed and revealed that she had never experienced this: “No, people! For me, well, no one. Never”. The presenter continued to have fun with the situation and replied to the participant: “Jeez Chris, you’re going where no man has gone before. Go walk on the moon today”.

Despite being in a tight spot, Juliana seemed to like the boy’s performance and even defended him after Chris received a low note from the other judges with his song “Juliana Arrochadinha“:”Baby, no one ever called me a slacker. Your grade is 10!,” the woman snapped.