Juventude vs Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

1 of 3 Everything you need to know about Juventude x Botafogo — Photo: ge Everything you need to know about Juventude x Botafogo — Photo: ge

Alviverde comes from a negative sequence in this return start. There are three consecutive defeats for Bragantino, América-MG and Cuiabá. At the bottom of the competition with only 16 points, the gaucho team saw the direct competitors distance themselves in the table. The difference to the 16th place is seven points.

There are three games without a win, Botafogo comes from a sequence that could be better. The home draws against Ceará and Atlético-GO made the fans uncomfortable. The arrival of reinforcements, however, can help the team and Luís Castro to show a more beautiful football, although the coach has already made it clear that this does not happen overnight. Despite occupying the 12th place, Botafogo is three points away from the relegation zone.

+ See the Brasileirão table

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil with narration by DanDan Pereira and comments by Fabio Junior and Ledio Carmona, in addition to Sandro Meira Ricci on “Central do Apito”.

Real time: ge follows up in real time, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

Youth – coach: Umberto Louzer

The coach will not be able to have midfielders Jadson and Yuri Lima and striker Vitor Leque suspended. Due to the embezzlement, the commander will need to promote changes in the midfield again. During the week, the 4-3-3 scheme, with the entries of Elton, Anderson Leite and Chico Kim, was tested. The Paraguayan Pitta is the hope of goals.

Probable Youth: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton, Anderson Leite and Chico; Bruno Nazário, Felipe Pires and Isidro Pitta.

2 of 3 Probable Youth to face Botafogo — Photo: ge Probable Youth to face Botafogo — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Jadson, Yuri Lima and Vitor Leque (suspended), Paulo Henrique (bone edema) and Edinho (muscle injury).

hanging: Isidro Pitta and Capixaba

+ Check out more information about Youth

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

Luís Castro will promote news at Botafogo. Not counting four athletes who were in the draw with Atlético-GO, the Portuguese must send one of the reinforcements presented this week: striker Júnior Santos. With Erison and Matheus Nascimento “under treatment, as informed by the club, there is a chance that the player will soon debut as a starter.

In addition to it, other changes will be seen. Philipe Sampaio is suspended and Daniel Borges was not listed. The trend is for Adryelson and Saravia on the team, respectively. Another novelty should be the return of Lucas Fernandes in place of Luís Oyama. The midfielder was suspended in the previous round and replaces the steering wheel heading for Molenbeek.

3 of 3 Botafogo likely lineup for the game with Juventude — Photo: ge Botafogo’s probable lineup for the game with Juventude — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Breno, Kayque, Erison, Sauer, Matheus Nascimento and Daniel Borges (in treatment); Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Lucas Piazon and Joel Carli (in transition); Philipe Sampaio (suspended).

hanging: Del Piage, Erison, Hugo, Jeffinho and Saravia.

+ See more news about Botafogo