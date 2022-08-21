Karina Bacchi’s ex makes revelations about her relationship with Enrico

Karina Bacchi’s ex returns to talk about relationship with the artist’s son

The entrepreneur Amaury Nunesex-husband of the actress and presenter Karina Bacchi, used social networks and surprised followers by revealing more details about her relationship with her son, little Enrico. The little boy is only the artist’s biological son. However, the famous heir lived with Amaury from the first months of his life. The artist met the businessman days after the boy’s birth.

The famous has always wanted to be a mother. To make this dream come true, she underwent treatment to get pregnant. To have her first child, the presenter resorted to in vitro fertilization (IVF). The paternal genetic material was from an anonymous donor. The procedure was performed in the United States. In this period, Karina Bacchi met her ex-husband.

It didn’t take long and the two soon made the union official in 2018. After approximately four years together, last May, the couple announced the end of their marriage. Since the breakup, several rumors have surfaced in the Internet about a possible cause of the ex-couple’s separation. However, no information has been confirmed by them. However, the businessman can no longer see Karina’s son.

Little Enrico recently turned five years old. Even unable to see the child, the businessman celebrated the special date by declaring himself to the little boy on social media. The same happened on Father’s Day, celebrating on Sunday (14). On the occasion, the player explained what happened that prevented him from visiting the boy.

This Friday (19), the ex of Karina Bacchi returned to talk about the son of the actress on social networks and made some revelations about her relationship with the boy. The businessman opened a box of questions and answered fans about his career and details of his personal routine.

Among one of the questions raised, a follower wanted to know what the boy’s mother says to him when he cries for his father. The businessman replied: “good question”. Another internet user asked if the former player has contact with Enrico’s godfather. When answering, Amaury said that he did. However, the boy no longer has contact with his godfather.

Another netizen raised a question about parental alienation. The businessman did not respond to the question. He took the opportunity to leave a poll and wanted to know what his followers thought of this subject. However, the businessman insisted on making it clear that the situation was different before. “Suddenly, overnight, I became a bad person, whereas until recently I was the best dad in the world,” he declared.

