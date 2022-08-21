Know the symptoms of the 6 most common heart problems

Heart disease is a major concern for both the medical profession and the common people. The Brazilian Society of Cardiology estimates that, by the end of 2022, almost 400,000 people in the country will have died from diseases of the cardiovascular system.

In addition to genetic predisposition and congenital heart muscle problems, high blood pressure and uncontrolled cholesterol are among the most common causes of cardiovascular problems. Lifestyle also counts: sedentary lifestyle, smoking and excessive stress are risk factors for heart disease.

It is more common for heart diseases to show characteristic signs immediately before a critical event, so it is important to keep the exam routine up to date and follow the treatments indicated by the doctor.

Cardiologist Frederico Abreu, Cardiology coordinator at Hospital Santa Lúcia, listed the main symptoms of the six most common cardiovascular diseases: infarction, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, arrhythmia and peripheral arterial disease.

“Risk factors such as smoking, alcoholism and lack of regular exercise are risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Diabetes without proper control and obesity also worsen heart health”, warns the specialist.

Learn about the symptoms of the 6 most common heart problems:

1. Myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Myocardial infarction is characterized by the death of cells in a region of the heart. The event is caused by rupture of a fatty plaque, which forms a clot capable of clogging an artery and stop blood flow to the heart suddenly and intensely.

Symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain, pressure and discomfort. The pain can move to the jaw, shoulder, arm, and back. Shortness of breath, sweating, fatigue, nausea and dizziness are also signs.

2. Heart failure

Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump blood adequately for the body’s daily needs. The condition is more common in older people, but it can affect young people.

The main symptoms of heart failure are:

Progressive shortness of breath, especially when exerted;

Pain in the stomach region;

Nausea and vomiting;

loss of appetite;

Fatigue and difficulty exercising;

Difficulty lying down;

Chest pain.

3. Valve disease

In valvular disease, one or more valves in the heart do not work normally, this causes blood returns or does not pass through the valve. In mild cases of valve disease, people may not have symptoms for years before being diagnosed.

Over time, the signs appear progressively. These include chest pain, shortness of breath, and physical weakness.

4. stroke

Stroke is caused by problems in the blood circulation of the brain. In most cases, symptoms appear suddenly, without warning, and require immediate medical attention.

The main symptoms of a stroke are:

Face drooping to one side, so that the person cannot smile;

Patient cannot keep both arms raised;

Distorted speech and often it is not even possible to articulate words.

Other symptoms are headache and altered mental status.

5. Cardiac arrhythmia

Arrhythmia makes the heart beat slower (bradycardia) or faster (tachycardia). For some people, this illness may just be an inconvenience. For others, it’s fatal.

The most common symptoms are:

Abnormal heartbeat or irregular palpitations;

Fatigue;

Shortness of breathe;

Dizziness;

Chest pain;

fainting;

Anxiety.

6. Peripheral arterial disease

A condition characterized by arterial vessels with fatty plaques that make it difficult for blood to pass through. People may not have symptoms of the problem for a long time, but when they do, the signs are as follows:

Calf pain when walking;

Pain in the legs and feet;

Fatigue;

Cramps;

Spots on the skin;

Purple fingers with sores;

Skin irritation.

