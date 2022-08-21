Koenigsegg CC850 has limited production, 1,385 hp and manual and automatic transmission in one go | releases

Koenigsegg celebrates 20 years of history this August. To celebrate this milestone, the Swedish manufacturer decided to go back to its origins and create a tribute to its first vehicle: the CC8S. But in addition to bringing back memories of the past, the CC850 is also innovative and features an unprecedented transmission system.

The super sports car is equipped with V8 5.0 biturbo engine, exactly like Jesko’s. THE power is 1,185 hp, but it can reach 1,385 hp with E85 fuel. Torque is 141.2 kgfm.

The numbers are – as with all Koenigsegg cars – impressive. but this time what draws the most attention is not the speed, but the exchange.

The Koenigsegg CC850 derailleur has a thin stem and barrel-shaped knob covered with a Swedish flag.

The brand created the so-called Engage Shift System (ESS)a transmission that allows owners to drive the vehicle in manual mode, with six-speed gearbox and clutch pedalor not automatic mode, with nine gears and changes made without interference from the driver.

This complex system was created to bring even more real memories of the CC8S, It was equipped with a manual transmission only.

Koenigsegg CC850 has the same synchro-helix ports and removable roof as the CC8S.

Visually, the Koenigsegg CC850 is very reminiscent of its “big brother”, launched in 2002. The main changes were made to the rear, which now rectangular lanterns, smooth bumper and a large diffuser. The headlights and aerodynamic elements also make the hypercar look more modern.

In the cabin, the seats are covered in red leather to give an even more sporty touch. In addition, the model offers features such as Apple CarPlay connection, induction cell phone charger, hydraulic suspension lift, parking sensors and even the Autoskin function, which opens all doors and panels at the touch of a button.

Koenigsegg CC850 panel has analog meters.

Koenigsegg CC850 pricing has not yet been announced, as well as performance data. But the expectation is that the super sports car will cost at least $3 million (about R$ 15.5 million in direct conversion).

Furthermore, production will be limited to 50 units. The number was chosen in honor of the brand’s founder, Christian von Koenigsegg, as the date coincides with his 50th birthday.