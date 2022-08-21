Larissa Manoela ‘does not stay on the fence’, reveals if she would participate in the BBB and warns: “I think that…”

The actress was very direct when answering about the possibility of participating in some edition of the global reality show

Larissa Manoela returned to give what to talk among netizens after revealing whether or not to participate in any edition of the BBB. The actress talked to the portal “Gshow” and did not stay on the fence when answering about a possible participation in the Big Brother Brazil.

When asked about her willingness to participate in the reality show, Larissa was very direct in stating that she prefers to continue as a viewer. “I think I would prefer to remain a great spectator.”joked André Luiz Frambach’s girlfriend.

“I think the courage of so many, every year, that I followed and was delighted is impressive. They are brave and wonderful to show 24 hours a day. I think I prefer to show my characters and a little bit of Larissa on social media. I don’t think so. I would have the courage to stay in the house for 3, 4 months”concluded the actress.

It is worth mentioning that the famous was part of the cast of the soap opera “Além da Illusion”, a soap opera that ended last Friday (19). Larissa’s work was highly praised by several netizens, who expressed their desire to see her again in soap operas on the “Globo” station.