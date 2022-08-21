Larissa Manoela talks about her boyfriend: ‘He makes me sigh’

Larissa Manoela impresses when talking about her relationship with actor André Luiz Frambach: ‘It’s fresh to be with him’

The actress Larissa Manoela is in love! This week, the artist filled her boyfriend, the actor André Luiz Frambach, of praise. In a live on Gshow, she shared more details about their relationship.

On vacation in Europe, Larissa is far from her beloved, but they speak to each other every day. “He is very wonderful. How I miss you! We haven’t seen each other for almost a month, but we talk every day. He’s a gift, he makes me sigh. It’s refreshing to be with him, owner of a gigantic heart. I am very proud of our history and our partnership“, she said.

And he added: “He fills my heart and makes me go crazy. We miss each other a lot and are always talking to each other. I really love this boy who makes me very proud and who is rocking ‘Cara e Courage’“.

Larissa Manoela tells about the next steps in her career

After the end of the novel Além da Illusion, Larissa Manoela said that she already has new plans for after her vacation in Europe. “God willing, there’s more work to come, yes. I recharged. I’ve been resting, energizing, reconnecting for almost a month so I can start a new job. What I can say is that I’m going to make a long one. Before, who knows, a soap opera…“, she said.

And assured: “I think this coming year is going to bring a lot of wonderful things. The pandemic brought me this look of living one day after another and that’s what I end up bringing to my day“.

