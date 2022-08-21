Lázaro receives a proposal from an England team, but Fla fans complain about figures: “Triples this value…”

The Flamengo fan woke up this Saturday (20) with hot news about the transfer market. After a very busy window for Rubro-Negro, mainly due to the arrival of new athletes, some players received proposals to leave Gávea. Among the financial goals stipulated by the Club, there is the possibility that at least one of them will happen.

Near the end of his contract with Mengão, the right-back Rodinei attracted the interest of Atlético Mineiro. After charges while he was in a bad phase, not even the good performances under the technical command of Dorival Júnior should keep the defender. Who turned down a proposal from abroad was the midfielder Everton Ribeiro. The player was again approached by teams from Arabia, but the identification with Rio de Janeiro should keep him in Mais Querido. The left-back Ramon should be loaned to Braga from Portugalwith a purchase option.

After all these novelties, the flamengo player was still faced with the possibility of striker Lázaro going to play in the Premier League. This because West Ham offered £5m for the player, something around R$ 30 million at the current price. However, Rubro-Negro rejected the initial offer, which intended to acquire 100% of the rights to the 20-year-old athlete. The information is from journalist Thales Soares, from Globo Esporte.

Despite the first refusal, the deal is still far from over. In addition to Flamengo asked for twice the amount, the English must use some strategies to convince the carioca team. One of them is to leave some percentage of the athlete’s rights with Rubro-Negro, in addition to additional payments for met goals. The 20-year-old still has at least a week to decide his future with Flamengo, as England’s transfer window ends on September 1.