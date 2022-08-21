Libertadores is an exception in Palmeiras’ fast against Flamengo | palm trees

Palmeiras face Flamengo this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. A victory leaves Verdão with 12 points of advantage over the rival in the fight for the national title.

But beating Flamengo is something that has been rare for Palmeiras in the meetings between them. In the last 11 games, the carioca team won five, drew five and only one victory for Verdão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The only triumph of Palmeiras in the last clashes, however, had a greater weight, defining the title of the 2021 Libertadores. Playing in Montevideo, Uruguay, Verdão defeated Flamengo by 2 to 1 and won the South American championship in a row and the third competition title in its history.

1 of 1 Flamengo and Palmeiras drew goalless in the first round of the Brasileirão – Photo: AGIF Flamengo and Palmeiras drew goalless duel for the first round of the Brasileirão – Photo: AGIF

Taking into account the other ten games, Flamengo won five matches against Palmeiras for the Brasileirão and won the Supercopa do Brasil title on penalties.

The most recent duel between them was the goalless draw for the first round of the Brazilian Championship, played at Maracanã.

The rivalry between Palmeiras and Flamengo has grown in recent years due to the high investment of the two clubs and the consequent dispute for titles, in the cases of Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

See the results of the last 11 games between palm trees and Flemish:

Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2022 (1st round)

Palmeiras 2 x 1 Flamengo – Libertadores Final 2021

Palmeiras 1 x 3 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2021 (2nd round)

Flamengo 1 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2021 (1st round)

Flamengo 2 (6) x (5) 2 Palmeiras – Brazilian Super Cup

Flamengo 2 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2020 (2nd round)

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2020 (1st round)

Palmeiras 1 x 3 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2019 (2nd round)

Flamengo 3 x 0 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2019 (1st round)

Flamengo 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2018 (2nd round)

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2018 (1st round)

Duel of leader against vice: commentators analyze Palmeiras vs Flamengo

This season, the two clubs are separated by nine points in the Campeonato Brasileiro. Therefore, this Sunday’s match is treated as a kind of early final.

If they win, Palmeiras opens up 12 points and practically takes their rival out of the fight for the title. A Flamengo victory would close the gap to six points and leave the championship more open in the final 14 rounds.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In addition to the Brasileirão, Palmeiras and Flamengo can meet in a rematch of the Libertadores final. Rivals in last season’s decision, the two clubs are in different brackets in the semifinals. While Flamengo faces Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, Palmeiras has a Brazilian duel against Athletico-PR in the semifinal.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧