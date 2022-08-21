Lineup: Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Fortaleza | Corinthians

The squad of Corinthians ended on Saturday morning the preparation to face Fortaleza. The duel takes place at 6 pm this Sunday, at Castelão, and is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The trend is for coach Vítor Pereira to keep the rotation of athletes and select Corinthians with changes in relation to the team that thrashed Atlético-GO last Wednesday.

Defender Bruno Méndez, who cannot defend Timão in the Copa do Brasil, has a chance to return to the team and team up with Raul Gustavo.

On the left side, Lucas Piton should return. On the right, as Rafael Ramos is recovering from a thigh adductor muscle injury, young Léo Mana could gain a chance if Vítor Pereira chooses to rest Fagner.

In the middle, Maycon is out, and Cantillo and Roni can get back to winning chances, as well as Giuliano.

In attack, it is possible that Júnior Moraes will have the opportunity again as a starter.

A possible formation of Corinthians for this Sunday is: Cassius; Fagner (Léo Mana), Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Cantillo and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes (Giovane) and Yuri Alberto (Júnior Moraes).

In the last training session before the trip to Fortaleza, Vítor Pereira organized a tactical activity and rehearsed his positioning in offensive and defensive set pieces. Finally, the cast repeated submissions.

Corinthians is in third place in the Brazilian, tied in points with Flamengo, in second place, and nine behind leader Palmeiras.

