Lisca lists 23 players to face São Paulo; Look

Coach Lisca listed 23 Santos players to face São Paulo tomorrow (21), at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, in a classic valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The list is not reported by Peixe, but was obtained by UOL Sport.

The reinforcements Nathan, Carabajal and Soteldo were listed for the first time. Carlos Sánchez, with a thigh injury, is out. Lucas Pires, recovered from a knee problem, is available.

By technical or tactical choice, Auro, Alex, Jair, Kevyson, Vinicius Balieiro, Bruno Oliveira, Ed Carlos, Tailson and Weslley Patati were not called up by Lisca for this match.

The probable lineup is: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Barbosa (Luan or Carabajal); Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo

Santos starts the round in 10th place, with 30 points, while São Paulo is 11th in the table, with 29.

See the 23 related:

goalkeepers: John Paul and John

Sides: Madson, Nathan, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Pires

Defenders: Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Luiz Felipe

Midfielders: Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo, Carabajal, Luan, Camacho and Sandry

Attackers: Soteldo, Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo, Lucas Barbosa, Ângelo, Angulo, Jhojan Julio and Rwan