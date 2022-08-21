Live, Cátia Fonseca mocks Patrícia Poeta after gaffe in ‘Encontro’

Cátia Fonsecapresenter of best of the afternoonmocked mercilessly at Patricia Poet. Global changed, this Friday (19), the name of Ana Paula Araújoof Good morning Brazil, hair of Ana Paula Padrãopresenter of MasterChef Brazilat band.

With a sharp tongue, the evening’s presenter commented. “I’m just going to give you a tip, Patrícia Poeta: when you talk about Ana Paula Padrão, say ‘Don’t miss MasterChef, on the Band, on the Band screen’. Oh, okay, because you already make a call, right?!”commented.

Advertising Could not load ad

“But who has never been confused? I’m not the right person to talk about this, because I get everyone’s name mixed up. Truth be told, when Patricia Poeta came in it was quiet and she didn’t miss anyone’s name because she was tense with something else. When we start to relax, we have the habit of changing people’s names, we change everyone’s name”softened.

Recently, Cátia Fonseca commented on whether or not there is an invitation from Globe to leave the band. “Globo did not look for me. I didn’t talk to anyone. I went to record Porchat, which had been calling me for over a year”he explained.

READ MORE: Dani Calabresa reveals ‘rancidity’ of global director: “I took a scolding”