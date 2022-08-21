LIVE – South American qualifiers for the RMR of the Americas again marred by problems | DRAFT5

The second of the three South American open qualifiers that lead to the Americas RMRwhich in turn serves as a gateway to the IEM Rio Major 2022.
Over three days of action, more than 500 teams will duel in an attempt to take the first step towards the hottest championship on the Counter-Strike world stage. Of these, only two will advance to the Americas RMR.
In addition to the three compositions that were already guaranteed in the Americas RMR thanks to the good campaigns carried out in the Antwerp Major – case of Imperial, Team Liquid and FURY -, another three compositions survived the first of the tryouts for the tournament.
While the MIBR of the newcomer Henrique”HEN1” Teles showed service and stamped the passport to the event, the reformulated paiN Gaming surprised to take the second spot. already the 00Nation needed to win the dispute for third place to advance to the competition.
At the moment, the list of participants of the RMR of Americas it’s composed by:
LIVE
DAY 1
Table is finally available. Wide majority of recent BYE caliber teams in the first round. The 512 teams, curiously, were divided into two brackets. 9z and Flow are the best teams seeding. Check out the tables in full:
Organizer guarantees that very soon it will have a solution capable of getting the games started. Immense delay already provokes the ire of some players in social networks.
ESL says he is already aware of the problems that are delaying the start of the selective.
Although the matches were scheduled to start around 7pm, the huge number of teams caused instabilities in the FACEIT, the platform chosen to host the qualifier. So far, no sign of the table.
6:30pm – Big dog fight
Some of the main forces of the South American continent will be present in this second open selective for the Americas RMR. Among them, emphasis is placed on 9z, ARCTIC, case, Flow, THE PLAN, paquetá and sharkswho were left along the way in the first qualifier.
See the main teams registered in the qualifier: