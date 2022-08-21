‘Living with it has always been a problem’

Just over four months ago, Renato Góes was in the first phase of “Pantanal”, shining in the skin of José Leôncio, now played by Marcos Palmeira. After saying goodbye to the pawn, the 35-year-old actor quickly had to distance himself from the universe of entourage, horses and farms, lose eight kilos and change his hair to throw himself on another adventure. As of this Monday (22), the Pernambuco native will assume the role of Tertulinho, the great villain of Globo’s new six-hour soap opera, “Mar do Sertão”, with a challenge ahead of him.

— My latest work is very present in people’s mouths. Sometimes I’m on the scene like Tertulinho and someone passes by calling me Zé Leôncio (laughs).

The new story unfolds in Canta Pedra, a place that, as they say, was once the sea and turned into the sertão. Son of Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​and Deodora (Débora Bloch), Renato’s character is a womanizer, who only wants to know about a good life at the expense of his father. After a period in the capital, he returns to his family’s city and falls madly in love with Candoca, the protagonist defended by the debutant Isadora Cruz.

— Tertulinho, in fact, is an accumulation of problems. He’s not all bad, but he doesn’t have a good heart either. He doesn’t follow a guideline, a correct root, thinking about social, humanitarian attitudes. He’s a super contradictory guy. The great villainy, the greatest harm he causes to others, comes from a snowball resulting from the great passion he has for Candoca — defines the actor, who adds: — Tertulinho is the result of a father and mother who pampered him a lot. . Deodora guides his dubious side. Tertúlio, on the other hand, gives his son everything, even though he is not what he wanted. He’s from a crazy family.

Tertulinho (Renato Góes), Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​and Deodora (Deborah Bloch) Photo: PAULO BELOTE / Globo/publicity

Despite being the main villain of the novel, Tertulinho is a bit clumsy and cannot put into practice everything he imagines.

“He has a fun side. He’s a villain who’s very clumsy with what he’s trying to do, and at the same time very moved by emotion. He ends up blinding himself a bit. Tertulinho is capable of killing and dying for this love — analyzes Renato, stressing that the character doesn’t even have the ability to be bad: — Everything bad he tries to do doesn’t work. Everything good he does or says he copied from someone else. The guy is a big fake.

Devoid of vanity, the actor says that his diet, training and appearance care routine are dictated by the roles he plays. To live Tertulinho, he lost eight kilos and dyed his hair.

— He wears the wires brushed and highlighted. I don’t have a comb or brush, and I can’t remember the last time I went to the salon to get a haircut on my own. Must be at least six years old! When I cut it’s for a character. The recordings end, and I let my hair and beard grow to be at the mercy of someone else — he says, who also comments on his exercise routine: — I do follow-up, exams to keep everything up to date. But depending on the job, I train to gain or lose mass. For this one, I lost a lot of weight, to change the body that was pawn. I don’t have any kind of care and vanity with beauty that isn’t character-oriented.

Renato Góes as Tertulinho from “Mar do Sertão” Photo: Ronald Santos Cruz/Globo/publication

To record the beautiful landscapes of the interior of the Northeast, the team from “Mar do Sertão” traveled to the region. A photography lover, the actor took the opportunity to click the beauties with his cell phone (see these pages), as he did in the Pantanal. The “entourage” of the six o’clock soap opera passed through Pernambuco, Bahia and Alagoas in 20 days. During the period, Renato followed the daily life of Francisco, his son with actress Thaila Ayala, by video calls. Recording the soap opera, he only has Sundays off, which he takes advantage of to enjoy his family.

— In my time at home, I try to be as close to my family as possible. I try to do everything I can, which is in my power. Both Thaila and I worked a lot. But at home, all we do is take care of our son and focus on him. But we need to go out to earn our living, move forward so that we can educate him and provide him with the best conditions. I believe we have a healthy relationship with it.

Francisco is only 8 months old, but Thaila and her husband already talk a lot about the education they intend to give the boy:

— We both went through a lot to conquer our place, our space and what we have today. We have already thought about how to transmit these values ​​to him, who will already start life with more opportunities, compared to us — he says, worried about not spoiling Francisco and ending up turning him into a Tertulinho of life: That’s why we want to make him feel the value of each achievement as we felt.

Renato Góes and Thaila Ayala are Francisco’s parents Photo: Instagram/reproduction

One of the achievements, not only of Renato, but collectively, is the representation brought in “Mar do Sertão”. The plot has about 20 Northeastern actors in the cast. The actor celebrates:

“No one wants to see this selective blindness anymore, this accommodation of leaving everything as it is. It’s about time TV dramaturgy did that. We are seeing reflections of a battle of years, but there is still a long way to go for more change — opines the actor, recalling the prejudices he suffered along his journey: — The fact of being northeastern has always been a problem in relation to jokes, jokes… They talk about the accent, the way of dressing, they play with the way you call the names of things. Living with it has always been a problem. To this day I still see a pejorative way of treating us.

In his artistic career, the actor faced difficulties when he started in the profession. He recalls that at the time, in 2006, Northeastern cinema was growing well, but he had to hear several phrases that bothered him. In addition, he always saw the need to pay attention to productions linked to the Northeast in order to be part of the cast.

— They asked where I was from, and when I said I was from Pernambuco, there was something like “Ah, you’re going to dominate everything”, “One more”, “You guys want to take everything”. For many years, I had to stay tuned in what were the soap operas, movies or any work that had the Northeast theme to try to participate, because it was very labeled and we were only scheduled to do a Northeastern work. The worst thing about this is that Northeastern characters were very busy by people from the Southeast. We used to be begging to play a role that was ours. And those that were up to us were interpreted by others — explains Tertulinho’s interpreter, who evaluates the ideal path: — The balance of this is a wonderful place. I myself have a big job in my life, “Legalize now”, in which I do Marcelo D2. I’m a Pernambuco native who plays a carioca. This can happen. It is emblematic and strong that you put a Northeastern person to play a character who would be from other origins in the country. We have to unbalance the balance to the side that has always been lower and put it on the rise so that at some point we can achieve equity.

Actor Renato Góes Photo: Foto Globo/João Cotta / Agência O Globo

According to Renato, the various “no’s” he received throughout his life, and also those he gave, were important to build his trajectory as a person and also as an artist.

— It is very important for us to know that we will have a lifetime of ‘no’. But we always have to think about the fall, the strength and the rise. This in the actor’s life is daily. Every scene you do and don’t like is a “no”. I spent a lot of time with this need for approval, but I think that, in fact, we have to know that we are part of it. I was also lucky enough to have plenty of battle time before things started to turn around. This helps me keep my feet on the ground — reflects Renato, who says he lives with fame very well: — Nothing has changed in my life. I never stopped going to any place I always frequented because of exposure. I’m also very careful with my social media, what I do, what I say. I value the characters I play much more than the physical person, you know?

The Pernambuco native considers himself lucky to have been able to tell remarkable stories and touch on themes he considers important in his work. In “Pantanal”, the debate on the region arose, in “Velho Chico” (2016), the issue of the riverside people, the transposition of the São Francisco River. In the series “Os Dias Que Somos Assim” (2017), the theme was military dictatorship, and in “Orfãos da terra” (2019), the situation of refugees. Politicized, the actor believes it is necessary, in an election year, for artists to take a stand.

“It’s necessary personal exposure. We are in a time of change, everyone is tired. Not only for art, for culture, but for the people as a whole. We need public improvement in all sectors, real attention. Not this childhood, this childishness that we have seen in recent years discussing power, posing such small questions in such bizarre ways. It’s time to talk about the really relevant social dramas and make a change. I hope that the union of all these revolts will prevent us from making the same mistake again.

“Sea of ​​the Sertão”

“The sertão will become the sea is an ancient prophecy. The name ‘Sea do Sertão’ has to do with abundance and everything that the sertão has that is beautiful, beautiful, exuberant. The relationship between water and power is also very present. In the novel, the local weir, owned by Colonel Tertúlio, represents power and also becomes a sea of ​​the sertão, because it is the only one there. There is even a passage at the beginning of the first chapters in which Tertulinho asks his father why he was against the creation of a new weir. He replies that it is because only those who have water have power”.

Renato’s sea side

“I’m more from the countryside, but I have a very strong connection with the sea. I’ve always lived close by, I’ve always liked to travel. I also love following surfing championships. I had my surfing phase as a teenager, I would go to the beach with friends. I always had a board for the moment when I was going to resume surfing, but I never did.”

… and the countryside

“I am from Pernambuco. I grew up going to the Agreste, to the Pernambuco and Paraiba backlands. I also made many soap operas and films set in the sertão. I also have great appreciation for giving voice and flag to local issues. We’ve always talked about water, but it’s more than that. When we talk about the Northeast, we talk about all the needs of the job market and everything else. I’ve always had a very strong connection with rural life, with horses… In the plot of “Cordel encantado”, I played a guy who rode a horse better than the others. In “Velho Chico” and in “Pantanal” as well. Now comes this wonderful break, because Tertulinho doesn’t know anything about horses, he doesn’t like it, he doesn’t like it, he’s afraid. He doesn’t even have an ID. I live my whole life in the big city, in the capital and I have a connection with horses. I’ve been riding since I was 2 years old.”