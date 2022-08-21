Lo Natel reinstated to the Corinthians squad and could be a novelty against Fortaleza

Striker Léo Natel may appear among the names related to this weekend’s Corinthians match. The player was already training with the squad since he returned from the loan and had his name inscribed on the material of the game against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão.

Léo Natel will wear the number 38 shirt on his return. The number was vacant, as Gabriel Pereira, the last owner, went to the United States, where he currently plays for New York City. In addition, the number came to have a provisional owner after leaving the GP. For Libertadores, Pedro, from the base of Timão, was registered as 38, but did not use it.

For the Parque São Jorge club, the striker has played 54 matches, being present in 19 wins, 19 draws and 16 defeats. For Timão, he scored four goals and received four yellow cards. His last appearance for Corinthians was in the 2021 Campeonato Brasileiro, on June 16, in the defeat to Red Bull Bragantino.

It is worth remembering that Léo Natel was on loan at Apoel, from Cyprus, where he made 56 matches, 14 goals and five assists. The numbers are from transfermarkt. Still in the last window, it received polls from national and international clubs, but without any conclusions. The striker’s link with Corinthians runs until 2024.

In time: Corinthians and Fortaleza face each other this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship. The alvinegro cast ended the preparation for the confrontation this morning at CT Joaquim Grava and will travel this Saturday.

