‘Looks like he’s turned into Messi’

Gabriel Jesus had another great performance for Arsenal in Saturday’s win over Bournemouth

The beginning of Gabriel Jesus in the Arsenal it’s impressive! This Saturday, the Brazilian had another great performance in his team’s 3-0 win over Bournemouthaway from home, for the 3rd round of the Premier League. And the attacker’s performances won the heart of even an English legend.

“Odegaard’s goal, but all the work was done by Jesus, who looks like he turned into Messi”, published on his social networks the former striker Gary Lineker, who marked his time for the England national team, barcelona and tottenham.

The move in question was Arsenal’s first goal, just four minutes into the game. Gabriel Jesus dominated a kick, dribbled three and left his teammate in front of the goal. After the rebound, Odegaard checked.

The match also featured a great goal from Saliba, hitting the entrance of the area with a lot of curve and even some ‘cover’. Lineker also commented on the move.

“Saliba’s finishing delight. Arsenal having the kind of progress under Mikel Arteta that some of us predicted,” he bragged.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates Arsenal’s victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

The North London team leads the Premier League provisionally with nine points and a 100% record.

The next duel is on the following Saturday (27), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), against Fulhamwith live broadcast and exclusive to subscribers Star+.