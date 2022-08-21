Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife reveals that the singer no longer talks to her son

Cleo Loyola exposed her ex-husband, Luciano Camargoand revealed about his current relationship with his son, Wesley Camargo, through interaction with their followers on social networks. Through Instagram, the digital influencer stated that the country singer is absent in the lives of his firstborn and his 10-year-old granddaughter.

“Did Wesley’s father speak to him again?”asked a follower, in the question box in Stories. “Not back! Not with him and even less with my granddaughter, who is only 10 years old. I think this story has been going on for about five years, he never looked for it, he never said hi”she fired.

Advertising Could not load ad

No popes in the tongue, Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife tried to clarify to an internet user about the reasons for the countryman not to look for his son. “Well, I think this question has to be asked of him, right? Because he’ll be able to answer better, I’m not him! You’ll know why, won’t you?” commented Cleo Loyola.

In time, Luciano Camargo and Wesley, his eldest son, had a fight around 2017due to a disagreement with the singer’s brother-in-law, brother of his current wife, Flávia Camargo. In addition, the boy was also involved in another family confusion.

SEE MORE: Ex-sister-in-law of Zezé Di Camargo accuses Zilu Godoi of alleged default