Luciano despises son and granddaughter, and wife says: He never looked for them

According to Cleo Loyola, the singer has not been looking for an heiress for years

Luciano Camargo became one of the biggest sertanejos in Brazil due to the duo with his brother, Zeze. Because of the spotlight on him, he has also dealt with a few scandals over the years.

That’s because, the singer was always exposed by his ex, Cleo Loyola. The two are parents Wesley Camargo, that I do not have a close relationship with the patriarch.

Last Thursday, the 18th, the woman spoke again about the relationship between the two by opening a question-and-answer box on Instagram.

“Did Wesley’s father speak to him again?” wanted to know a netizen. sincere, Cleo Loyola exposed Luciano Camargo’s contempt for Wesley.

According to the woman, the singer has ignored his own heir for five years and even his 10-year-old granddaughter.

“Not back! Not with him and even less with my granddaughter, who is only 10 years old. age. I think this story is about five years old.” began Cleo Loyola.

SINGER IS DETONED

Afterwards, the artist confessed that Zezé Di Camargo’s brother doesn’t even look for them: “Didn’t say hello.”

In addition, another internet user questioned why Luciano Camargo did not look for the heir.

Cleo Loyola said she doesn’t know why. “Well, I think this question has to be asked of him, right? Because he’ll be able to answer better, I’m not him! You’ll know why, won’t you?” she said mocking the singer.

RELATIONSHIP WITH ANOTHER CHILD

On the other hand, Luciano Camargo maintains a great relationship with Nathan Camargo, as a result of his former relationship with Mariana Costa.

On social media, the singer always shows the love he has for the heir, as was the case last Tuesday, 16.

On that occasion, Nathan Camargo completed another year of life. “This is his day!!!! My beloved son, man of my life”began Luciano Camargo, who continued:

“Nathan, you are to all of us who love you, what your name means: ‘Gift from God.’ And it is to Him that I turn in prayer, asking and thanking you for your life. Happy birthday my son. I love you!!!”,said the singer.