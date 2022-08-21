Luciano’s ex-wife, from the duo with Zezé Di Camargo, criticizes Zilu and praises Graciele: “It’s more humble…”

Cleo Loyola is the ex-wife of the singer Lucianof the pair with Zezé Di Camargo. The girl invests in social networks and from time to time, she decided to open her mouth to talk about her old family. This Saturday (20), the comedian took some time off to answer the question box on Instagram and gave her opinion on some members of the family composition.

In the influencer’s view, Gracielecurrent wife of Zezeis more ‘humble’ than Ziluformer spouse. Loyola was asked if she kept in touch with Zilu after the divorce and the woman made it clear that she doesn’t talk to her mother. Vanessa Camargo. “We say that we like, that we love, not only with words, but with attitudes, isn’t it? We walked away, each one went to one side, but I don’t believe she likes me. I’ve always defended her with nails and teeth and when I needed her she turned her back on me”, he said.

Later, a follower wanted to know which of the two beauties Cleo considers the most ‘humble’, and she didn’t hold back to tell what she thinks. “THE Graciele she is more humble, kinder, more generous, and takes very good care of her family, her mother, her siblings. A supernatural humility. THE Zilu At this point, she’s already very proud,” she added.

It is worth remembering that recently, the ex-wife of Lucian also broke the silence about the estrangement of her former husband with her husband son. “Not back! Not with him and even less with my granddaughter, who is only 10 years old. I think this story has been going on for about five years, he never looked for it, he didn’t say hi”, lamented the content creator.