Ludmilla ends show after technical problems

With technical problems and not enough structure to do her full show, Ludmilla ended her presentation early at the Farraial festival, which took place today at Anhembi, in São Paulo.

“I wanted to do a f * show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you in a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, vented the singer before calling the sluice.

Ludmilla would be the first attraction of the day, with a show scheduled to start at 1 pm. According to reports from fans who were at the festival, the sound was very bad and Ludmilla only managed to present three songs.

“I was sad not to see Ludmilla’s entire show at Farraial, but she is absolutely right. There were three songs because the sound was very low and it was almost impossible to hear. She fought for people to hear. Lud, you have my support 100% for refusing to sing like that,” wrote one of the fans on Twitter.

“Farraial, the biggest negligence with Ludmilla. Structure without fulfilling what they promised, horrible sound. Ludmilla is more than right to have left the stage. I’ll never step here again”, said another.

“I sold my tablet to go to Farraial to see Ludmilla’s show and it was the biggest negligence with the public and the artist, I’m very sad and I will never go to that festival again”, vented one more.

Afterwards, the festival also received country duos Jorge & Mateus, Zé Neto & Cristiano, DJ Pedro Sampaio and singers Gustavo Mioto and Xand Avião. On social media, the event did not share videos of Ludmilla’s show, only of the other artists.

See Ludmilla’s outburst and the repercussion:

Ludmilla faced technical problems at the Farraial festival, in São Paulo, and withdrew from the stage. “I hope to see you at a real show of mine with all the structure that I deserve and that I do”. Some people reported sound failures during the artist’s performance. pic.twitter.com/u0GpbQP78Q — Tracklist (@tracklist) August 20, 2022

for the love of god the organization of this party is the worst possible the extremely rotten sound, the @ludmilla still tried to get them to fix it but they didn’t give a damn about her request and she sang only 3 songs and left (nothing more fair since she went through this perrengue) — diego (@diegoscfonseca) August 20, 2022

Seriously, what a negligence @farraial with the people who spent to honor the event, and with the artist who has to go through this situation, it sounds like shit, no one hears anything, menu with drinks that are not sold there, where is this a festival?! @Ludmilla YOU HAVE ALL MY SUPPORT! — Brunela NUMANICE#2 08/23 (Prenda Pack) (@heyybruholi) August 20, 2022

“Pay attention the next time you buy tickets to a festival. Because this is a disservice to you”@Ludmilla talking about @farraial ON THE FARRAIAL STAGE NEVER MISSED — Pedro Correa (@PedroCorrea7) August 20, 2022