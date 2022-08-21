Ludmilla gets angry and leaves the show in SP after three songs; understand

Ludmilla gets annoyed with technical problems at “Farraial” and can’t finish the show in SP (Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews)

ludmilla was invited to open “Farraial”, an event that took place at Anhembi, in São Paulo, on Saturday (20), but she faced technical problems and was unable to complete the presentation, leaving the stage, irritated by the neglect, after the performance of only three of their songs.

In a video, shared by the Tracklist profile on Twitter, the artist appears on the stage and complains about the situation: “I came with all the happiness in the world to put on a great show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault, I couldn’t. people are out there, all over Brazil. I hope to see you at a real show of mine, with all the structure I deserve, because I put on a great show”, he says, before insisting on playing one more song to end the show .

On Twitter, several reports about what happened began to circulate shortly after the end of the show. An internet user, identified on Twitter by @Kaique_Hauman, claimed to be present at the event and said that, even being in more privileged areas of the place, he could not hear Ludmilla, since the sound was very low:

“Ludmilla simply stopped singing and went to try to solve it. She was very ‘cool’ to restart the show. However, even so, she was still low and you could see her dissatisfaction on her face”, he reported. “She then stopped again and went to talk to the people inside the backstage and it took a long time. When she returned to the stage, she was in a mix of angry / sad about the situation, she explained to us that the people didn’t want to turn up the volume and that the event had a schedule to meet and she had already missed it, so she couldn’t do the show anymore.”

The boy also said that the influencer Flavia Viana, invited to present the festival, had tried to explain the situation by blaming the low volume for not being able to exceed a certain decibel limit. However, he says he felt the difference in volume when Zé Neto and Cristiano took the stage in the sequence: “The volume of the duo was much louder, although the speakers of the event are still not working. You can clearly hear them singing in the video”, he said when sharing a record.

Others present at the event also reported their disappointment with the lack of structure offered to the funkeira and their disappointment for not having seen the artist perform: “Seriously, what a neglect of this ‘Farraial’ with us, who spent to honor the event, and with the artist, who has to go through this situation. Sounds like shit, nobody hears anything. (…) Ludmilla has my full support!”, declared an internet user. Check out this and other reactions: