Ludmilla rebels and leaves the stage after technical errors in concert | celebrities

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 10 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ludmilla rebels and leaves the stage after technical errors in concert | celebrities 2 Views


Ludmilla faces technical problems and ends show earlyLeo Franco / AgNews

Published 08/21/2022 09:20

Rio – Ludmilla, 27, lost patience in her performance at the ‘Farraial’ festival, at Anhembi, in São Paulo, on Saturday night. The singer ended the show ahead of schedule after facing technical problems. Before leaving the stage, Brunna Gonçalves’ wife vented to the audience about the situation.

“I wanted to do a f*ck show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you at a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, said the funkeira. , before singing the last song.

According to reports, the festival’s speakers were turned down and, therefore, the audience could not hear Ludmilla. The funkeira would have even tried to circumvent the problem, but was unsuccessful. Therefore, the artist decided not to end the show.

Check out:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Poliana Rocha exposes Leonardo’s reaction to Zé Felipe’s wedding: “I cried every night”

Poliana Rocha reveals that Leonardo cried almost every night when Zé Felipe got married and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved