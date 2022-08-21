Ludmilla rebels and leaves the stage after technical errors in the show | celebrities

Abhishek Pratap 7 hours ago News Comments Off on Ludmilla rebels and leaves the stage after technical errors in the show | celebrities 3 Views


Ludmilla faces technical problems and ends show earlyLeo Franco / AgNews

Published 08/21/2022 09:20

Rio – Ludmilla, 27, lost patience in her performance at the ‘Farraial’ festival, at Anhembi, in São Paulo, on Saturday night. The singer ended the show ahead of schedule after facing technical problems. Before leaving the stage, Brunna Gonçalves’ wife vented to the audience about the situation.

“I wanted to do a f*ck show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you at a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, said the funkeira. , before singing the last song.

According to reports, the festival’s speakers were turned down and, therefore, the audience could not hear Ludmilla. The funkeira would have even tried to circumvent the problem, but was unsuccessful. Therefore, the artist decided not to end the show.

Check out:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Beware of Consumption of Sweeteners: You Could Be Being Scammed – 08/21/2022

On August 19, a new study was published in the journal cell, associating the use …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved