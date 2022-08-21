Ludmilla rebels and leaves the stage after technical errors in the show | celebrities



Ludmilla faces technical problems and ends show early – Leo Franco / AgNews

Published 08/21/2022 09:20

Rio – Ludmilla, 27, lost patience in her performance at the ‘Farraial’ festival, at Anhembi, in São Paulo, on Saturday night. The singer ended the show ahead of schedule after facing technical problems. Before leaving the stage, Brunna Gonçalves’ wife vented to the audience about the situation.

“I wanted to do a f*ck show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you at a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, said the funkeira. , before singing the last song.

According to reports, the festival’s speakers were turned down and, therefore, the audience could not hear Ludmilla. The funkeira would have even tried to circumvent the problem, but was unsuccessful. Therefore, the artist decided not to end the show.

Check out:

it was a lot of lack of respect that the party had with us fans who paid tickets to this bomb to see Ludmilla’s show and especially disrespect for her, being the only black woman in the line up of this micoso festival! They weren’t able to put on a good sound, disappointing! — Jessica 8/23 (@jeskaeu) August 20, 2022

Ludmilla was not at fault as they are trying to put it here on the Internet; the speakers weren’t working, so obviously the sound wouldn’t reach us, and also the volume was low at the time she went to sing — Tatakae (@Kaique_Hauman) August 21, 2022

I was sad not to see the whole show @Ludmilla in Farraial, but she is absolutely right. There were 3 songs because the sound was very low and it was almost impossible to hear. She went to fight for people to hear, lud you have my 100% support for refusing to sing like that — gabriella only q with e (@gmzfires) August 20, 2022