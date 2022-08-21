Luiza Trajano at Círio and 15 bands at Círio Musical

Open Mall in Castanhal

Castanhal should win an Open Mall, in the surroundings of a lake and Amazonian landscaping. Entrepreneurs Jorge Costa Filho and Ivandilson Melo commissioned the project to occupy a privileged area with 800 meters in front, on BR-316, in front of Estácio College. The plan foresees 250 retail operations and 60 commercial lots around.

Amazon cuisine in Peru

Chef Saulo Gennings will be in Lima, Peru, from September 1st to 8th. As Ambassador Chef of Itamaraty, he participates in the Brazil in Flavors Program. Taking the Amazonian cuisine, the chef from Pará will have dinner together with the international Peruvian chef Miguel Schiaffono at the home of the Brazilian ambassador. Also a special dinner at the Huaca Pucllana restaurant in partnership with chef Marilu Madueno. Saulo will teach masterclasses at Usil, Inteci and Le Cordon Bleu.

Book Fair numbers

The Book and Multivozes Fair, which starts this Saturday, at the Hangar, will have 219 stands divided between institutional and private. There will be 134 companies, 63 from Pará. The public expectation for this year is 450 thousand people. Projection of financial movement, of 12 million reais, with the sale of more than 850 thousand copies.

Leader

Grupo Líder hired the São Paulo law firm Pinheiro Neto Advogados, specialized in company acquisitions and mergers, to legalize the purchase of Supermercados Nazaré stores.

Esamaz

MEC Ordinance 625 of August 18, transformed Esamaz into a University Center, now UniEsamaz. The institution already operates with 23 courses, and with autonomy, will launch several other courses, including Gastronomy.

Veterinary

Reinaldo and Rita Gonçalves signed a partnership with Michel Abnader, head of the Aysu Veterinary Hospital, at José Bonifácio. It will operate as a teaching hospital for the Veterinary Medicine course at UniEsamaz.

Smoke

Confirmed presentations of the Esquadrilha da Fumaça, on the day of the transfer and on the day of the Círio, similar to last year. The Party Board is looking for a sponsor to host the team. There are 30 people between pilots and mechanics.

Light

Until then, in Círio, the City Hall installed scenic lighting on Presidente Vargas and Nazaré avenues, starting this year it will be along the entire route. There will also be a new scenic project at the Dock.

Balcony

The Varanda de Nazaré, by Fafá, will return to the Station. Confirmed the arrival of businesswoman Luiza Trajano, from Magalu, and possibly the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Bus

Adilson Tamanqueira sold Transportes Arsenal to André Nogueira, son of the late Augusto Nogueira, from the old company Sacramenta-Nazaré.

Lux

Motor Group Vitória bought the operation of Raviera Motors, in Pedro Álvares Cabral, dealerships of the luxury brands BMW, Mini, Motorrad, Jaguar and Land Rover. The group also works with Volvo, in Vitória. The store opens with the new banner in October.

Blue

Nothing from Azul confirms the date of the start of sales for the flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Immense demand, but nothing can be sold yet.

Argument

On the agenda of this Monday’s Argument: the president-elect of Fiepa Alex Carvalho, and the hematologist João Saraiva (Ihebe). At 10:40 pm at the RBA.

Cup

In the plans of the Panamanian company Copa Airlines, in 2024, a direct flight from Belém to Panama City, with a connection to the entire Caribbean.

Dubai

In September, João Morgado, from Startour, will travel to Dubai at the head of a group of 50 businessmen from Manaus.

marble

An elegant and prestigious event at the Estação, it marked the 50th anniversary of Marmobraz’s success. A well-deserved celebration, after all in Brazil only 6% of companies reach 50 years in operation. And to complete with the same CNPJ.

Israel

Father Antônio Maria took off from Belém, at the head of a group of people from Pará to visit the Holy Land. Religious tourism. In October, the priest will again be in Belém for the Círio.

Success

As the leader in circulation in the State, DIÁRIO celebrates tomorrow, 40 years of growing success, now even more digital.

Zio

Work began on the Italian restaurant Zio, in Castanheira. Strategic position, opposite the entrance of the Líder supermarket. December thing.

hose

The work is already at the end, the reopening of Mangueirão will take place on September 24, Saturday, at 5 pm, with the game between Paysandu and Vitória da Bahia, the last round of the second phase of Series C.

Audi

This Tuesday, at Audi Center Belém, the launch of the e-tron family. Premium future cars.

Craftsmanship

Under the management of Rubens Magno, Sebrae will hold the 10th Círio Handicraft Fair, for the first time with 100 entrepreneurs/exhibitors, the largest number of participants ever, with highly selected works. In the parking lot of Porto Futuro, from the 5th to the 11th of October.

Photography

Two works in color, by the award-winning Luiz Braga, will be on display from Friday at the exhibition Histórias Brasileiras, at MASP, in São Paulo.

childbirth

Since it opened, the Mater Dei/Porto Dias Maternity Hospital recorded almost 50% of vaginal deliveries. No cesarean. The average rate in Belém was a maximum of 10%.

Breton

With high-end furniture, Betron, on Domingos Marreiros on March 14th, will open in a soft open regime on the 12th. Officially, it will host an opening cocktail party on September 20th.

Souvenir

The popular restaurant Famiglia Sicilia launches a new Plate of Good Memory: Lea Matos risotto (seafood with tomato sauce).

Construction

To mark the 80th anniversary of Sinduscon-PA, the VII edition of the “Legal Seminar – Building the Law” is coming, which will take place at Grand Mercure, on September 16th.

Fuel

According to Ticket Log’s IPTL, the North Region closed the first half of August with the most expensive prices in the country for gasoline, ethanol and diesel.

Innovation

Shopping Metrópole Ananindeua won the Grupo Sá Cavalcante Innovation Award for the second consecutive year.

Decoration

GPD – Grupo Paraense de Decoração, which includes SCA, Saccaro, Portobello, Spazio del Bagno and +Design stores, will hold a party for the delivery of the GPD/Guggenheim Trophy on the 30th. It will be an event for the 100 best architects in Pará.

Tire

Ricardo Lucas leaves for a new expansion of RR Pneus’ points of sale in partnership with Bridgestone. In Pará, Maranhão and Ceará.

Açaí

Point do Açaí inaugurated a new model of point of sales in container. There will be three in the city. The first is already working at Assaí on Avenida Independência.

Santarém

Casa do Saulo Bangalôs, in Santarém, hosted a meeting of Amazônia 2030, a movement that brings together, among others, USP and Itaú.

Meat

The three main importers of Brazilian beef: China, USA and Hong Kong. And China should heat up the meat market in Pará this second semester, which is currently going through a downturn.

boulevard

The City Hall published last Wednesday, the bidding notice for the work of the Boulevard da Gastronomia. The expropriated mansion in Castilhos França, duly restored, will be the headquarters of Belemtur.

Optimism

Fecomércio Pará, together with CNC, carried out an analysis on the Business Sector Expectation Index for October, month of the Círio. The index is at 132.2 points and represents a zone of optimism. According to the methodology, this score ranges from 0 to 200, with a negative expectation below 100 and a positive expectation above 100.

chestnut tree

There is a real estate boom in Castanhal, similar to that in Sal. The success of the Quinta do Bosque condominium, with 580 lots, which celebrates seven years, triggered a series of similar launches. By the way, this weekend is the 4th edition of the Farm Construction Fair. Suppliers eyeing 150 families living and 130 homes under construction.

boom

Lack of manpower for civil construction in Castanhal. In the last year alone, the condominiums Fasano Ville, Condomínio D&D, Reserva do Lago and Condomínio Solaris were launched.

Marituba

A change in the tax code is being processed by the Marituba Chamber with the aim of attracting companies to settle in the municipality.

Pole

The mayor of Marituba, Patrícia Mendes, managed to legalize a large area at the entrance of Alça Viária, which is now available for the installation of a Business Hub in the municipality.

Hotel

The Centro Mariapolis, of the Focolare Movement, in Benevides, has now become a hotel, already fully operational as such.

Distribution

Luziane Solon, mayor of Benevides, celebrates the opening of the Magalu Distribution Center, on the Mosqueiro road, generating 2,000 jobs in the municipality.

Fitness

The businesswoman Luíza Duarte participated until yesterday, in the largest fitness event in Latin America IHRSA Fitness Brasil 2022, at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo.

Saramago

From tomorrow to Wednesday, UFPA will hold the “José Saramago International Colloquium: word, thought, action” at the Benedito Nunes event center. Admission is free up to the auditorium.

Launch

We are already in the final preparations for the next launch by Leal Moreira, at Dom Romualdo Coelho, at Umarizal. The company innovates once again in the market with the concept of vertical houses.

Bills

The Interiorization Program “Conversando com o Controle Interno” promoted by the TCE-PA in Soure was a success. Of the 17 municipalities in Marajó, 11 attended the event. The next municipality to receive the training will be Santarém, on the 1st and 2nd of September.

Export

Due to lack of planning, there is a blackout of the refrigerated container in the Port of Vila do Conde, for the export of fruit and meat. According to the shipowners, it will only be regularized in September. Exporters are looking for alternatives from other ports to sell their production.

HIGH

monaco

The Monaco Group gave a revitalized lady in its Fiat store, at Doca with Pedro Álvares Cabral. High standard.

musical

The Círio Musical, in the acoustic shell in front of the Basilica, will have nine Catholic bands from outside and six local ones.

Pine

Finally, the announcement of the restoration of Palacete Pinho came out. And above all, a destination.

LOW

Heat

Attendance at lunch at the Station’s restaurants plummeted.

Oven

There are already Chinese selling a fan at the entrance to the Station.

Baptist

Nobody can sensitize the City Hall. Fish mortality remains high in the polluted lakes of Batista Campos.