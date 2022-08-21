Lula creates profiles on social networks aimed at evangelical voters

posted on 08/20/2022 23:08



(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took another step towards the evangelical electorate in order to win the votes of this segment of the population to guarantee the chair of Chief Executive, as of 2023. The candidate’s campaign reported to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to create profiles on four social networks aimed at sharing content aimed at the faithful.

called Evangelicals with Lulathe pages were created in TikTok, Twitter, Telegram and Instagram, however, no publications have yet been made. Until the closing of this article, the only profile with a complete visual identity was the one created on Telegram, published on August 17th. The channel’s profile image is customized: with the colors red and green — adopted by the general campaign — there is the phrase Evangelicals with Lula and Alckmin.

With no disclosure started, the profiles have not yet spread among the target audience, which corresponds to 30% of the total electorate eligible to vote this year. Since the beginning of the Datafolha Institute’s electoral polls, in March, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, has been the preference of these voters.

In the company’s latest survey, published on Thursday (8/18), the candidate for reelection grew six percentage points and reached 49% of voting intentions among evangelicals. Lula registers 32% of the group’s preference.

In a note, the PT campaign stated that the initiative to create an exclusive channel for evangelicals came from the faithful themselves. “Some evangelical sectors – both from the coalition parties and from outside it – contacted us with an interest in working with evangelical communities in the campaign, and for this to be possible we registered these sites and profiles in the TSE”, they justified.

Michelle is Bolsonaro’s spokesperson with the faithful; Lula has paid attention to religious

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro, an evangelical, has given speeches at services with a religious content about the presidential race, which she classified as a “war of good against evil”, as her husband has done on other occasions.





On August 7, when having the opportunity to speak during a service in Belo Horizonte (MG), alongside Bolsonaro, she stated that it was “a very difficult moment” and that “it is a fight, a war of good against evil. ”.

“But I believe that we will win, because Jesus has already won on the cross of Calvary”, he said at the time. She even said that she will “continue praying”, because “for many years, for a long time, that place was consecrated to demons”, in reference to the Planalto Palace, occupied in recent years by the PT Lula and Dilma and, last before Bolsonaro, Michel Temer.

Michelle’s statements were repudiated by the Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns Inter-Religious Front, which stated that the speeches “hurt the democratic rule of law, violate electoral legislation and promote a culture of hate”.

Lula, in turn, said on Tuesday (8/16) that Bolsonaro was “possessed by the devil”. This Saturday (20/8), during a rally in São Paulo, the PT defended the secular State and said that there are people who use the church as “a political platform or a company to make money”.

“I wanted to talk about the religious issue, which is so in vogue right now. I don’t want to talk about religion, I want to say two things to you, things that I believe in, and I mean looking into your eyes. Because there’s a lot of fake religious news running around this world. There’s a devil being called a god and there’s honest people being called a devil,” she said.

He added that “there are people who are not treating the church to take care of faith or spirituality” and who “are making the church a political platform or a company to make money”. “And I want to say to you: I, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defend the secular state. The State does not have to have religion, all religions have to be defended by the State”, pointed out the former president.