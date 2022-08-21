Lula informs the TSE that he has created profiles on social networks aimed at evangelicals – 08/20/2022 – Poder

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) received this Saturday afternoon (20) a petition from the campaign of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that asks the court to include “new social network addresses belonging to the candidate”, all specifically aimed at the public evangelical.

Until this Saturday, most profiles did not have any followers or were not accessible, indicating that they were newly created.

Datafolha showed on Thursday (18) that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) widened the gap over Lula in this segment to 17 percentage points, jumping from 43% to 49% of voting intentions in the last month, against 32% for the PT.

The petition, signed by ten lawyers from Lula’s campaign, lists 12 addresses from the social networks TikTok, Kwai, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The profiles do not, however, provide a detailed description. Twitter’s restore Brazilfor example, had neither a following nor a description.

A website also called Restitui Brasil brings Lula’s campaign material aimed at evangelicals.

“The Gospel of Jesus is the Gospel of life in abundance. We do not want an armed Brazil! Brazil was once one of the greatest nations in the world, it is time for restitution”, says one of the texts.

The page has an area for the Internet user to register, also with questions, optionally filled in, which church he belongs to.

The page appears to be still under construction. It also brings biblical quotes and material to deny religious attacks against Lula: “For many will come in my name, saying: ‘I am the Messiah!’ and will deceive many”, says one of the excerpts. In another: “Is Lula really the true enemy of the People of God?”

Several of the profiles reported to the TSE are formed by the expression “evangelicals with Lula”.

The PT candidate’s advice stated that the creation of the profiles was a request from evangelicals aligned with Lula.

“Some evangelical sectors, both from the coalition parties and outside of it, contacted us with an interest in working with evangelical communities in the campaign, and for this to be possible we registered these sites and profiles in the TSE”, said the press office.

On the first official day of the campaign, Tuesday (16), both Lula and Bolsonaro waved to the evangelical electorate and exchanged religious attacks.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested that if he loses the elections, people may be banned from talking about God. Lula accused his opponent of being “possessed by the devil”.

Despite the electoral disadvantage in the segment, being the target of various attacks of a religious nature on social networks and the petition filed with the TSE by his campaign, Lula said this Friday (19) that his campaign will not be guided by religious issues.

“Religious issues will not be on my political agenda,” said the PT member, after repeated nods to the evangelical segment and one day after saying that the Bible has to be fulfilled.

“It’s not the first campaign I’ve contested. I’ve never used religion in my campaign. When human beings go to church, they’ll deal with their faith and spirituality, they won’t go to discuss politics. I won’t participate in that.”

Behind the scenes of the campaign, however – and the request to the TSE is concrete evidence of this –, there is concern about Bolsonaro’s ascendancy over the evangelical public. The current president has the support of important leaders of these churches.

One of the PT’s hopes of regaining ground in this group is ex-presidential candidate André Janones (Avante), who has strong penetration in social networks, including niches outside the traditional left, in addition to other allies.

Pastor Paulo Marcelo Schallenberger, summoned by the PT to dialogue with the evangelical sector, stated, for example, that he met with Geraldo Alckmin, Lula’s deputy, at the request of the campaign. He is said to have suggested a counterattack.

First, that Lula organize a conversation on social media to “dismantle the theses” propagated against him and for the PT to show how he treated the evangelical sector during his governments.

“There is a narrative that is being spread within the churches of demonizing the figure of former President Lula. I consider this the new gay kit. The campaign needs to make a counterattack and a more direct nod to evangelicals”, says the pastor. .