Lula informs TSE social networks focused on evangelicals

There are 12 profiles in 6 networks; PoderData survey shows that more than half of the evangelical electorate today would vote for Bolsonaro

Former PT president and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Friday (Aug. of your candidacy. Here is the full text (674 KB).

The new profiles are aimed at the evangelical electorate and are already on Lula’s page in the TSE. Until 19:38, only the channels on Telegram had a profile picture. All still have few followers.

Here is the list of the new profiles:

Two sites are linked to the new profiles: Evangelicals with Lula and Alckmin and Restitui Brasil.

In the case of the Restitui Brasil website, the following description appears in Quem Somos: “We are evangelicals, followers of Jesus, members of different churches, in different Brazilian states, committed to democracy and life in abundance. We are concerned about the future of the nation, with the misery, hunger, unemployment, death, violence and inequality that plague the Brazilian people. So, we believe in the election of Lula and Alckmin as an immediate and urgent alternative to stop the evils that our country is facing and to restore everything that was stolen from us”.



The creation of profiles focused on evangelicals is a sign that the former president is starting to work to reduce the rejection of an audience that mostly identifies more with Bolsonaro – read below.

On the 1st official day of the electoral campaign, Tuesday (16.Aug.2022), both Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave statements aimed at religious people. At an event with evangelicals, Bolsonaro associated the left with closed churches. Lula, during an act at the door of the Volkswagen factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), stated that the Chief Executive manipulates evangelicals and called him “Pharisee”.

POWERDATA

According to research PowerDate, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has more than half (52%) of voting intentions in the electorate that declares itself as evangelical. Lula, on the other hand, has 31%. The search PowerDate was held from August 14 to 16, 2022.

The difference between the 2 is 21 percentage points. However, it is necessary to consider that the margin of error in this group is greater than in the general research, considering only the group of evangelicals: 3.1 pp.

