Lula makes a big bet, puts Dilma at the center of the campaign and runs the risk of seeing antipetismo emerge

In Vale do Anhangabaú, the PT candidate for the presidency compared the ally to Tiradentes, said that the people had already ‘forgave’ her and called impeachment a ‘coup’ again.

Werther Santana/Estadão Content

Lula welcomes Dilma Rousseff during the launch of his candidacy in Vale do Anhangabaú



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) made this Saturday, 20th, during the official launch of his candidacy, an emphatic defense of his coreligionist Dilma Rousseffwho succeeded him at Palácio do Planalto and sat in the presidential chair until he was impeached in 2016. On the stage set up in the Anhangabaú Valley, the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic compared the ally to Tiradentes, said that the people had already “forgave” her and reiterated that Dilma was a victim of a coup when her government was interrupted by a decision of Congress. “I wanted to thank you for the affection with which you received from our President Dilma. Because normally, sometimes, the extreme right condemns one of our people, and many times we believe part of the lie contacted”, said Lula. “They made up a lie against her, they made up a ride. Imagine what Dilma’s pedaling against the motorcycle riders that this genocidal does today is like. She is recognized with the affection you have received her. I wanted to tell you, Dilma, that although you had been a victim of the National Congress, the people of São Paulo have just acquitted you and say that you were innocent, because they carried out a coup,” she added.

Next to Lula in Anhangabaú was Geraldo Alckmin, candidate for vice on the PT ticket. Today affiliated to PSBthe former governor of São Paulo was one of the flags of the PSDB when Dilma Rousseff was impeached and defended the process against the former president. Although Lula tries to deny it, Alckmin declared in 2016 that he agreed in “gender, number and degree” with Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who openly defended the departure of PT. “We need to turn the page. It is necessary to regain hope, employment, development, investment”, said the neo-ally Lula. Today, the former toucan says, full of fingers, that he was always careful when approaching the issue and that he never wanted to trivialize impeachment. “President Dilma is an honorable, serious person, I’ve always said that. Now, it was a set of factors that ended up leading to this.”

Alckmin is not the only Lula ally who favored the interruption of the Dilma government. the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), which today makes impassioned speeches extolling the times when the PT presided over Brazil and defends his party’s support for the PT, voted against Rousseff. Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE), another emedebista who voted for impeachment in the Senate, is also very close to Lula in the campaign for the October elections. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has long been hitting the contradiction key. “When we faced the coup, who presided over the Senate and voted to impeach Dilma? Renan Calheiros. Who then presided over the Senate, by agreement and support from the PT? Eunício Oliveira. Who is Lula hooked up with? With them,” said the pedestrian. This vein should now be explored by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies.

However, it is on the economic issue that Bolsonaristas should focus when dealing with Lula’s relationship with the former president. Dilma left the presidential chair with the country in recession — she had the third worst GDP in 127 years —, a drop in the inequality ranking, inflation of 8.74% per year, double-digit unemployment rate (11.20%) and performance unsatisfactory on the Stock Exchange (58,575 points). For comparison purposes, the Ibovespa closed at 111,496 points last Friday. Only 10% of the population approved of the Dilma government in 2016. No wonder the former Chief of Staff was unable to be elected to the Senate in Minas Gerais in the 2018 elections. “Lula and Dilma left a devastated country for Brazilians , with 15 million unemployed, billionaire losses in state-owned companies and unfinished works, in addition to the biggest corruption scheme, the largest number of murders and the worst decade of the economy in our history”, said Bolsonaro on the last 16th, always trying to paste the image. of the two opponents. On Friday, the 19th, his son Flávio, senator of the Republic from Rio de Janeiro, compared his father’s government with that of the former president. “Under Dilma’s command, Brazil lost 3 million formal jobs. With Bolsonaro, in 2020/2021, Brazil created 3 million jobs even with crisis and pandemic,” he said. After Lula’s speech in Anhangabaú, Bolsonarista cannons will certainly aim at Lula’s connection with Rousseff.