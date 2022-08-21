Lula says the church should not be used as a platform

In an act held in São Paulo, PT criticized the electoral use of religion and said that the church “does not have to have a party”

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for a 3rd term at the head of the Presidency of the Republic, defended at the rally this Saturday (20.Aug.2022) that the Brazilian State must continue to be secular, without religious ties, and said that “churches should not have political parties”. Without citing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the PT also said that “there are people making the church a political platform”, in reference to the support of evangelical leaders to the current Chief Executive. In his speech, Lula also waved to the female electorate and promised to expand social policies in a possible new government during an act in Vale do Anhangabaú, in downtown São Paulo. This Saturday’s rally is considered by the PT leadership as the most important in the beginning of the electoral campaign because the state is the birthplace of the party and concentrates the largest number of voters in the country, with 34.6 million or 22.1% of the total.

“The religious question is so fashionable now. There’s a devil being called God and a lot of honest people being called a devil. There are people who are not treating the church for faith or spirituality, they are making the church a political platform or a company to make money”, said. Watch (34min55s):

In his speech, the PT said he believed in God and said that all religions need to be defended by the State. Also without citing Bolsonaro in this part of the speech, he said that there are candidates who “They are deceiving people”.

“The state does not have to have religion. All religions have to be defended by the State. Churches don’t have to have a political party, they have to take care of people’s faith and spirituality, and not take care of the candidacy of false prophets and Pharisees who are deceiving these people all day long.” said. In previous speeches, Lula used the terms to refer directly to the current chief executive. The Pharisees formed a Jewish religious group, which gained meaning in the Portuguese language as a synonym for something false, dissimulated.

At the end of his speech, Lula said that if a pastor is “talking serious”, it is necessary to respect, but he asked his supporters to face any lies told by religious leaders.

“Don’t let any lies pass and don’t pass any lies forward. If the pastor is lying, we will have to face it and say that he is lying. In the name of God, you cannot tell a lie here or anywhere else in the world.“, said. Lula also signaled that people do not need to attend temples or churches to “Get in touch with God”. “When I want to talk to God, I don’t need priests or pastors. I can lock myself in my room and talk to God for as many hours as I want without asking anyone for a favor. This is what we have to do to not listen to lies”, said.

In an interview with journalists on Friday (19.Aug.2022), Lula said that he did not intend to put religion on his political agenda and said that he never used his own religiosity in a campaign. “I don’t want to be disputing religious votes, because I think it’s not part of my political culture to establish any principle of holy war in politics“, said.

The issue, however, is a matter of concern for the PT core. Although it is not a central topic of his speech, Lula often mentions God in his public pronouncements. He has also attacked Bolsonaro in the religious field, calling him, for example, a Pharisee.

Bolsonaro had massive support from the evangelical electorate in 2018. Research PowerDate released on August 17, shows the current president with 52% of voting intentions for the 1st round in this group, against 31% for Lula. In the general electorate, the PT has 44% against 37% for Bolsonaro.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022. Also participating in the rally were ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president on Lula’s ticket, ex-mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), candidate for the government of São Paulo, ex-governor Márcio França (PSB), candidate for the Senate , PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, and representatives of the parties of the national coalition formed by PT, PSB, PC do B, Psol, PV, Rede, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir. The women of the main candidates also participated: Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, Lula’s wife, Lu Alckmin, Alckmin’s wife, Ana Estela, Haddad’s wife, and Lúcia França, Márcio França’s wife and Haddad’s deputy on the ticket. READ MORE ABOUT THE COMÍCIO IN SAO PAULO:

FEMALE ELECTORATE

In his speech this Saturday (20.Aug), Lula rejected violence against women and said that many mothers are in debt due to lack of money to buy food for their children. The female audience is also one of the focuses of the PT campaign, where Lula is trying to advance.