Lula speaks in Anhangabaú, tries to move to the center and changes red for green and yellow

A rally in downtown São Paulo was attended by Aloysio Nunes, a historic toucan and former minister of Temer; allies highlighted ‘defense of democracy’ and called Bolsonaro a ‘tramp’

LECO VIANA/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Lula voters observe the stage with the Brazilian flag in the Anhangabaú Valley



Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvapostulant of EN to the Presidency of the Republic, held a rally this Saturday, 20th, at the Anhangabaú Valley, in downtown São Paulo, which marked the official launch of his candidacy. Surrounded by allies — some more recent, like the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), candidate for vice on the PT ticket, and Márcio França (PSB), who will run for the Senate — the Lula campaign tried to get closer to the center. Attention was drawn to the presence of Aloysio NunesMinister of Foreign Affairs of the government Michel Temer, invited to the event by Alckmin. On stage, the green and yellow overlapped the red of the Workers’ Party, with the right to a Brazilian flag on the LED panel on stage, and contrasted with the audience present.

Anhangabaú was chosen because it was the stage for Diretas Já acts in the 1980s. The discourse on democracy was present in all speeches. Alckmin, one of the most forceful, declared that she is at risk. “The Diretas did not pass, but there the dictatorship began to die. For 40 years, we were on the same side of democracy, of the people. Today, almost 40 years later, President Lula, we are back here because Brazil needs it. We need to strengthen the democratic process. Bolsonaro, it’s not that he doesn’t trust the electronic ballot box. He doesn’t trust the people’s vote,” said the former governor of São Paulo.

Márcio França, the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad and candidate for federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) also spoke, all pointing to the alleged risk of the reelection of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the Presidency. “What is at stake is not an election. What is at stake is what the future of this country will be for the next 20 years,” said Haddad. “That bum militiaman will end up in jail. That’s why they’re scared,” shouted Boulos. The former mayor also went to Anhangabaú Luiza Erundina (Psol), who will try to be reelected to the Chamber of Deputies, and Eduardo Suplicy (PT), candidate for state deputy in São Paulo. Journalist Chico Pinheiro, who recently left Globo, was the master of ceremonies.

Last to speak, Lula defended the government of Dilma Rousseff and defended the secular state. “The State does not have to have a religion, all religions have to be defended by the State. But I also want to say: churches don’t have to have a political party because they have to take care of people’s faith, spirituality, not candidacies, false prophets or Pharisees who are deceiving these people all day long,” the former president shouted. . “There is a lot of religious fake news running around this world. There are devils being called God and honest people being called devils. There are people who are not treating the church to take care of faith or spirituality, they are making the church a political platform or a company to make money.” Bolsonaro’s name was not mentioned by the PT.