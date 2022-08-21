Lula: ‘What is Dilma’s pedaling against the genocidal motorcycle riders?’ – Policy

Lula made, this Saturday (20), a political act in So Paulo (photo: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP – 8/20/22)

PT candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva used, this Saturday (20/8), the impeachment of co-religionist Dilma Rousseff to criticize the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). During a rally in Vale do Anhangaba, in So Paulo (SP), Lula said that the fiscal “pedaling” that culminated in the ex-president’s removal cannot be compared to motorcycle riders. He even took advantage of the speech to defend the secularity of the State.” (Dilma ) a woman who was democratically elected by the majority of the Brazilian people. One fine day, they invented a lie against her, a ‘pedaling’. Imagine what a pedaling by Dilma against the motorcycle riders that this genocider is doing today? Because of this lie, the National Congress made the historic mistake of voting her impeachment”, he said.

The “pedaling” cited by Lula concerns the operation that delays the transfer, by the Federal Treasury, of funds to banks. Thus, it is possible to improve public accounts, albeit artificially.

When dealing with religious issues, the PT said that the churches should not have left. “There are people who are turning the church into a political platform or a company to make money,” he said. “There’s a lot of fake religious news running around this world. There’s demons being called God and honest people being called demons.”

According to Lula, the role of the state is to ensure the right to free expression of faith. “I defend the secular state. The state does not have to have religion”.

Cited by Lula, Dilma was at the PT political act in So Paulo. The former president praised her party companion, saying that he has “the ability to build consensus” and is a good manager. “We have the right person, in the right place,” she pointed out.

According to the former president, this year’s election takes place at a “decisive moment” for Brazil. “We have the opportunity to rebuild our country and the self-esteem of our people,” she said.

It was Lula’s first major act in So Paulo in this election campaign. The event also served to boost the candidacies of Fernando Haddad (PT), who is running for local government, and of Márcio Frana (PSB), who is seeking a seat in the Senate.

Alckmin talks about ‘risk’ democracy

The former governor of So Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), also participated in the rally. Candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, he criticized Bolsonaro / “Democracy is at risk. We need to strengthen the democratic process. It’s not that Bolsonaro doesn’t trust the electronic ballot box. He was elected by it five times. He doesn’t trust the ballot box. vote of the people – and it is clinging to power,” he said.

During the activity, Lula’s campaign presented a new song to package the PT’s presidential campaign. The song resembles the “piseiros”, whose choreographies not rarely go viral on social networks.

On Thursday (18), Lula and Alckmin spoke at Praça da Estao, in Belo Horizonte. They were at the side of Alexandre Kalil (PSD), the group’s candidate for the Minas Gerais government, and also of the poll worker Alexandre Silveira, who is trying to be re-elected senator.

Janones also speaks

A wide range of Lula’s allies made up the platform mounted in Vale do Anhangaba. Federal deputy from Minas Gerais Andr Janones (Avante), who gave up running for president to support PT, was one of those who spoke.

Janones highlighted the role of PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, in the articulation that led him to Lula’s arc of alliances. He encouraged the crowd to sing a song that called Bolsonaro “Bozo” and “thief”.

The “Politics Beab”

Politica’s Beab series has gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy-to-understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.