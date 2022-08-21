Lula’s rally in São Paulo has little public

The event in Anhangabaú brought together around 4,200 people, according to aerial images analyzed by Poder360; EN speaks of 70,000

The rally of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Vale do Anhangabaú, in downtown São Paulo this Saturday (20.Aug.2022), had few people and confirmed the fear of the PT presidential campaign. There were fears that the space, very large, would not be full enough to demonstrate political strength in the capital of São Paulo. The number of militants was lower than expected.

O Power 360 analyzed aerial footage of the event at the time when there was the highest concentration of public. The photos have been enlarged. It was possible to count approximately how many Lula supporters were in each location in Anhangabaú. According to this count, the São Paulo rally had around 4,200 people present. The PT said 70,000 attended, a number not shown in the event’s videos.

To make the estimate, the Power 360 divided two aerial photos into 32 quadrants, as can be seen below. In areas with more people there is an audience of up to 300 people, approximately. But there are also areas of low concentration.

Here are the photos:

O Power 360 assigned the following audience to each quadrant of the two photos above, roughly counting how many people are in each location:



Ricardo Stuckert and Google Maps On the left, the image of the rally; on the right, satellite image of the area occupied by the PT act

This is the second rally that Lula has held at the beginning of the presidential campaign, which began on August 16. The 1st was in Belo Horizonte (MG) on Thursday (18.Aug.2022). The act was considered by the PT leadership as the most important due to the symbolic and historical character of the chosen place. Therefore, there was an expectation of gathering a large audience.

The fear that the event did not have a significant presence was raised by Lula in some of the political committee meetings of the campaign. Vale do Anhangabaú was the scene of a huge demonstration in 1984 by Diretas Já, a movement in favor of the direct election for president of the Republic and for the end of the military dictatorship. In his speech, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president of Lula’s ticket, recalled that both were present at the historic event. “Almost 40 years ago we were in this same valley. Here we were in different parties, he building the PT, I on the state bench of the party that proposed the direct. The direct ones did not pass, but there the dictatorship began to die. We were on the same side, with democracy, with the people”, said. “Today we come back here because Brazil needs it, democracy is at risk, we need to strengthen the democratic process”, completed.

COLD IN SAO PAULO

In his speech, Lula said that the campaign considered not holding the rally this Saturday because of weather conditions: “Until Thursday [18.ago]there was a big stir if we were going to do this act here because the cell phones were saying that the temperature would be 9ºC and it would be raining”.

“I even said that each partner who was cold, put on a coat and bring his girlfriend here, because together and hugging the temperature would rise to 39ºC here, and soon, people would want to, who knows, stay until in swimming trunks”said the PT.

According to Climatempo, the forecast for the capital of São Paulo this Saturday is a maximum of 13ºC and a minimum of 8ºC. There is a risk of rain at night – in the afternoon, the weather should be cloudy with openings of sun.

