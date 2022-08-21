Maiara and Fernando stop following each other again and the web points to a possible end between the ‘lovebirds’

It’s a back and forth that no one else understands. But this time it was through social media. The most faithful and attentive followers on the internet noticed that the publications of both Maiara and Fernando disappeared from their profiles. And there’s more… Also, they stopped following each other. Automatically, netizens began to suspect that something might have happened. The column Léo dias went back and unraveled the mystery.

The sources that were sought by the columnist Leo Diasfrom the portal metropolises, assure that Maiara and Fernando are still together, that there is no separation between the two. The reason is that Maiara doesn’t want to see Fernando Zor’s publications in her feed, as has happened in other situations. However, what everything indicates is that the two continue to speak normally through messages.

Maiara and Fernando are known by fans and the web as the yo-yo couple, which comes and goes all the time. As usual, what happened this time seems to have not scared the faithful who like the couple. Many already know where this new chapter among country singers will end.

The most recent end of the lovebirds took place less than two months ago, in the first days of July. This separation didn’t last that long either, since less than two weeks ago, the two appeared together on their social networks, which hinted that they had resumed their relationship.