Mari Fernandez appears in a tight red bikini and causes a lot

With over three million followers and huge success on music charts and platforms, Mari Fernandezcalled the queen of the piseiro, stole the show on social media when split a click on Fernando de Noronha, with a red piece.

In the record, the singer appears very comfortable, and delighted with the charming place and very well frequented by the famous. With the healed body in the spotlight, many compliments were made in the post.

“People from heaven, I honestly can’t stand the size of her beauty, it’s really heartbreaking”, joked a young man. “The fag looks beautiful anyway”, vented the second. “Wow, what a show of a woman”, declared the last one.

love for music

After the success of the song “No, I’m not going”Mari Fernandez scored hits such as “Intuition”, “Communication Failed” and “Your Friend Cared”. In a conversation with the TMDQA portal, she vented about his love for music and said he has been singing since he was a child.

“My interest in music started when I was a child. I started singing in school and church when I was seven or eight. And I went to church a lot with my aunt and so I developed this desire to sing there. Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved music. I was that kid who was passionate about singing. In my family there were already people who worked with music. My grandmother was a songwriter. My mother sang in a band. My aunts sang in bands. I even had an aunt who was a dancer in a very famous forró band here in the Northeast, Forró Real”, she revealed. “Actually, it hasn’t dawned on me yet. I usually say that not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that more than a million people would be dancing to my songs on a social media platform, apart from the others”, said Mari.

In the conversation, the famous who today collects videos with more than 20 million views, showed happiness with more than 12 million views in his latest clip.

“I also never imagined that twelve million people would watch my video. Really, what has happened to me are things that I dreamed of, but that are being even more grandiose. I imagined it would be much less. I did not imagine this proportion and this speed with a month and a half of launch. My audience hugged me a lot,” she said.

