Maria Bruaca takes unexpected action and Tenório suffers consequences with Maria da Penha Law

The consequences will reach Tenório, in wetland. Since his arrival at the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is starting to realize that she can gain something if she sues her ex-husband. The farmer will even hire a lawyer to help the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia) to proceed with the divorce process.

In scenes scheduled to air in the next chapters, Maria Eugenia (Luciana Borghi) will defend his ex-wife from tenorio and will give the villain a lot of headache. That’s because the lawyer, who specializes in divorces, will be able to trigger the Maria da Penha Law and will block the crook’s accounts. “If you go after what is rightfully yours, your husband will regret the day he called you Bruaca for the first time!”says the lawyer.

Maria Bruaca, at first, will be afraid for not understanding all the steps of the process. However, the lawyer’s support will make her see her ex-husband’s abuse. “You need to understand that you suffered, in addition to psychological and moral violence, which characterizes patrimonial violence, all provided for in the Maria da Penha Law”will clarify.

José Leoncio will support the lawyer’s lines and remember the times that Maria Bruaca was betrayed by the villain. “That’s all off the nearly 30 years of horn!”, will add the Cattle King. The lawyer will explain that adultery has ceased to be a crime since 2005, but will make the mother of gutta understand every step of the process. tenorioupon discovering that the accounts have been blocked, will be furious.