Mário Frias becomes a defendant in a lawsuit against Marcelo Adnet – 08/20/2022 – Illustrated

Former culture secretary Mario Frias became a defendant for libel and defamation in a lawsuit filed by actor and comedian Marcelo Adnet. The complaint was received by the TJDFT, the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories, and is in the lower court.

The reason is publications made by Frias in September 2021, in response to a parody published by Adnet of the speech of the then secretary made on September 7. In the publication, Frias calls Adnet a “filthy creature”, “Judas”, a “crook”, in addition to saying that he “did not even respect his own wife, betraying the poor thing in public out of sheer vanity and lack of character”.

Judge Fernando Brandini Barbagalo’s decision states that the publications of the former Bolsonarista secretary indicate, in theory, an intention to offend the actor’s honor. “In the case of the case file, it appears that the expressions inserted in the post made by the defendant on his personal social media page indicate -in theory- the animus of offending the plaintiff’s honor”, says an excerpt from the publication.

Weeks after the posting, on September 27, a conciliation hearing was held between the parties, but there was no agreement.

The case was in court in Rio de Janeiro, but was transferred to Brasília at the request of Frias. The hearing, which has not yet been set, will be held by videoconference.

The report tried to contact former secretary Mário Frias, but he did not respond. Marcelo Adnet said that he had access to the decision, but that he will not comment on the case.

Frias’ defense told the court that the “facts are atypical and that there was no demonstration of the specific intent to offend”, when trying to argue for not receiving the complaint and not continuing the criminal action.