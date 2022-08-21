Mario Frias becomes defendant for libel and defamation against Marcelo Adnet

Mario Frias became a defendant for libel and defamation against Marcelo Adnet. The TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) admitted the criminal complaint made by the comedian, who was offended on social media by the former special secretary of Culture.

Judge Fernando Brandini Barbagalo ordered the continuation of the criminal action and understood that the expressions inserted in the publication by Frias indicate, in theory, “the animus to offend the honor” of Adnet.

The information was initially published in the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by splash.

Adnet filed suit against Frias in May 2021 after being called a “filthy creature”, “Judas” and “rascal”, among other offensive comments.

The former Secretary of Culture did not like a parody produced by Adnet for a campaign published on the eve of the holiday of September 7, 2020.

“Acting as if he were a good being, when in fact he is nothing more than a filthy creature, whose adjective that duly qualifies him is none other than that of a scoundrel. A Judas who didn’t even respect his own wife betraying the poor thing in public out of pure vanity and lack of character”, said Frias at the time.

The candidate for federal deputy for the state of São Paulo also referred to the comedian as a “decadent clown who sells himself for any penny” and “incapable of facing life and its moral responsibilities.”

In September of last year, a hearing was held, but no conciliation was obtained between Adnet and Frias. The proposal for a non-prosecution agreement offered by the Public Ministry was not accepted.

In April, the criminal complaint was transferred from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília.