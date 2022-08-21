Mário Frias will answer in court for insulting and defaming Marcelo Adnet

Former Secretary of Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro governmentMário Frias, will answer in court for criticizing the comedian Marcelo Adnet on social networks.

Judge Fernando Brandini Barbagalo, from the 7th Criminal Court of Brasília, received a criminal complaint filed by the comedian, who says he was a victim of slander and defamation.







Mário Frias called Adnet a “slack boy with no future”, “filthy creature”, “crook”, “Judas”, “selfish and weak idiot” and “decadent clown who sells himself for any penny”. The attacks were made after the comedian made a parody of an institutional video starring the former secretary.

Upon receiving the criminal complaint, the judge said that the publication had the “animus to offend the honor” of the comedian.

“Although the wanted [Mário Frias] highlight that the post took place after the Plaintiff’s video was broadcast [Adnet] ridiculing their professional performance, there is still the need to carry out the instruction of the deed for a better understanding of the facts”, says an excerpt from the decision.

The lawyers of the former secretary and the comedian came to participate in a conciliation hearing, but there was no agreement. The judge ordered them to be heard by videoconference in the coming days.