Marvel and Asics launch sneaker line inspired by franchise heroes

Wolverine and Deadpool are the newest honored for the products of the partnership between Marvel and asics: three models of pairs of sneakers dedicated to the characters of Casa das Ideias. They are available for purchase at e-commerce and in chain stores Centaur. See images below.

Two of the models, the black and the yellow with blue, are dedicated to the Wolverine from the X-Men, for R$749.99. The Mercenário Tagarela model comes at a higher cost: R$899.99.

The releases have gel cushioning, in addition to customized insoles and details that directly reference the characters that each model honors.

