Marvel’s Spider-Man should be the next game coming to Xbox Game Pass

You didn’t read the title wrong and you’re not dreaming, and yes, everything indicates that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered should be the next game coming to Game Pass, being on the PC version of Microsoft’s game subscription service.

It’s no secret, just last week, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered made its big PC debut after being a PlayStation exclusive for years. Also, today we had the confirmation of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass.

But how the heck is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC Game Pass? The answer is very simple. The PC Game Pass profile, the same one that made a big mystery involving Death Stranding, made another mysterious post.

This is the Death Stranding confirmation image on PC Game Pass, however there is something in that image. We can see the protagonist Sam carrying a briefcase and on it we have the sticker confirming the game on the service along with its release date. However, if you look closely, it is possible to see a “spider”.

check out here.

There’s no denying that putting a spider there is very suspicious and right away it suggests that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC Game Pass or there is another web-head game in the works. Or at the end of it all is a big coincidence as the spider already exists in the game.

Anyway, if it is real, it should be officially revealed in the next few days.