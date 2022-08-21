Meet the celebrities who define themselves as “pansexual”

A pansexual person is someone who is attracted to people regardless of their gender identity, as is the case with a heterosexual or homosexual, where gender is the determining factor in attraction. Pansexuals look at a broader spectrum and are attracted to people in general.

The acronym, which stands for sexual diversity, has gained more and more space in society, growing in recent years to include more ways of identifying and relating, as is the case with celebrities.

Yes, did you know that actors, singers and even influencers have already spoken openly about the topic? Actors Reynaldo Gianecchini and Rainer Cadete define themselves as pansexual. As well as the singers Preta Gil and Miley Cyrus and the businesswoman Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa).

The leader of the Urban Legion, Renato Russois considered a precursor and a person ahead of his time, having addressed pansexuality during an interview in the 1980s, when the subject was immensely taboo.

Already Gianecchinione of the main heartthrobs of Brazilian TV in the 2000s, after a long time denying talking about the subject, revealed in 2020 to be pansexual, considering himself “all at the same time”.

The singer Miley Cyrusa former Disney star and one of the greats of American pop music, revealed in an interview that she is an advocate of the right of people to fall in love not with the genre, as she considers it “irrelevant to relationships”.

another artist is Preta Gil, who admitted during a live to be pansexual and that he relates to people, regardless of gender. At the time, she said that she started her love life with a woman, but that over time she ended up dating more men and, perhaps because of this, many think she is heterosexual.

