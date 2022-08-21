Meet the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield’s new entry-level motorcycle

We went to Bangkok, Thailand, to check out the global launch of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, but for us Brazilians, it is an avant-première, since here in Brazil, the Classic 350 will arrive before the Hunter, which is already in the approval process, but should be released by early 2023.

Despite the importance of the home market (India) for Royal Enfield, the crazy traffic of its cities would be maddening for us pilots to take a test ride like this, after all with the amount of vehicles and the surreal traffic that I could meet in June, it would prevent , we journalists, to have a true riding experience on the Hunter 350.

Compact, light and agile. These are the biggest attributes of the Hunter 350. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

See too:

Worker retro, Shineray Worker 125 gets improvements

Motorcycle production until July is the best since 2015

See on MOTORCYCLING 296

Design and DNA

The Hunter has attitude and a close relationship with British and Japanese motorcycles of the 1960s. Its rounded lines remind me of the Triumph T120 Bonneville or Suzuki T500, for example, so I don’t stretch out with other models. The tank recesses for the legs are well-marked and the side covers of the bike follow the rounded lines of the tank.

The circular headlight and lantern follow the scheme to enhance your proposal. The touch of modernity is commanded by the very avant-garde colors and graphics, more valued with the black that permeates the rest of the motorcycle, including the light alloy wheels, Royal got it right in the Hunter 350 combinations.

The Hunter 350 has good ergonomics and delivers a lot of comfort.

How is Hunter?

The Royal Enfield Hunter engine is the same that equips the Meteor and Classic 350 line (which should arrive here in September). Single cylinder of 349 cm³, two valves, air and oil cooled and capable of yielding 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 2.7 kgf.m at 4,000 rpm of maximum power torque respectively.

Adjustments were made to the injection and ignition of the engine, which together with the shorter exhaust, give another tone, also in the serious snoring, and mainly, in the initial grip when turning the right handle. The delivery is faster and more poignant at the beginning of the accelerations, due to the good torque at low rpm, this allows running without so many gear changes, especially in urban traffic.

The Hunter 350 has a link to motorcycles from the 1960s.

Understanding the Hunter 350 proposal

We have already received some inquiries such as: “a 350 cm³ engine that does not exceed 120 km/h, how can it? Or: a 350 cm³ with 20.2 hp is very little. These questions are not absurd, but it is necessary to open your mind and understand the purpose of this motorcycle.

According to the CEO of Royal Enfield, Siddhartha Lal, the Hunter 350 will be the gateway to the brand, not only as the most affordable motorcycle, but mainly as a motorcycle that is easy to ride, docile and very efficient in urban traffic, what I was able to prove in practice.

Having said and absorbed the proposal of the motorcycle, it is possible to put emotion aside and accept it as it is, to evaluate it without the paradigms of a motorcyclist who demands performance above all else.

engine footprint

The engine’s footprint, “despite” the 20.2 hp, has personality thanks to the modifications made to the electronic ignition and injection. In the night test ride through the city of Bangkok, and then through the streets on an ordinary day, sharing space with thousands of other vehicles, the Hunter proved to be efficient, no matter what gear you are in, it doesn’t require many changes if you need an answer just enough accelerate that the engine will push decisively.

The Hunter is not a motorcycle for those looking for sports performance. It is a low revving and good torque bike.

The small tip that comes out next to the rear wheel in a low position, emits a very nice and exciting hoarse and bass sound, it remains to be seen if it will be approved here in terms of noise emission.

The five-speed gearbox is well scaled and has very smooth engagements, I just found the clutch lever a little heavy. A German in our group asked me what I thought of the clutch and he agreed with my feeling.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 cycling agility

The Hunter has a different chassis from the other 350’s of the brand. While Meteor and Classic share the double cradle frame sectioned in two parts that are bolted to the engine with rubber pads, on the Hunter, the upper beam is thicker and the lower part of what would be the second section of the cradle of the chassis of its sisters. does not exist, the engine is part of the structure.

The Hunter 350’s proposal is to be friendly. Despite the little cavalry (20.2 hp), it has plenty of torque.

This composition was designed to lower the position of the engine, which, together with the 17-inch rim wheels and a smaller caster angle, made it possible to centralize and lower the weight to have the gravitational center also closer to the ground, which is imperative to have a motorcycle that is more agile and easier to steer.

The practical result of the new structure designed for Hunter is very efficient, the bike is light, very easy to steer and the great steering angle facilitates maneuvers between cars, even on tighter paths.

The suspensions combine 41 mm diameter forks, without adjustments and 130 mm of travel at the front, with two shock absorbers that give 102 mm of travel to the rear wheel, in which there are six levels of adjustment in the preload of the springs. The set has good impact absorption capacity and a good balance between comfort and sportiness.

ergonomics and comfort

Royal Enfield had a clear objective from the beginning of the project, the Hunter should be a motorcycle that is easy to drive, agile and of differentiated beauty in the category, a motorcycle that could attract new riders for its ease of handling, but also captivate for its visual appeal. .

The riding position is very important not only to facilitate driving, but also to increase the level of riding safety. If you take this reality to the beginner rider, the newly qualified rider or the rider who will leave the scooter world and embrace a motorcycle for the first time, you will understand that these factors can be decisive in the purchase decision.

Hunter’s seat and ergonomics offer plenty of comfort.

The Hunter 350’s ergonomics are well-balanced, the upright body with semi-flexed arms and the proximity of the handlebars favor any type of maneuver, especially low-speed and tight spaces. The seat-to-floor distance of 790 mm facilitates foot support and generates more confidence, especially for the less experienced.

In the busy traffic of the city of Bangkok, Hunter allowed me to easily snake between all types of vehicles and if necessary I could easily drive with almost no gear changes.

brakes

The Hunter 350’s braking system consists of a 300 mm disc on the front wheel, bit by a two-piston caliper. The rear disc measures 270 mm and has a single-piston caliper. Both channels are assisted by ABS and their operation is quite efficient. The rear ABS is a bit alarmist and, in certain situations, kicks in early. But the set itself conveys a lot of security and doesn’t require a lot of force on the lever, which in turn, offers a good feel for braking.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 versions

The Hunter 350 will have two versions, the Metro, the one I drove on the Bangkok test ride, and the Retro, which you see in the photos with the spoked wheels. In addition to the wheels, the Retro version is distinguished by the brake system, which has a drum at the rear and one-channel ABS (on the front wheel). It will be the cheapest Royal Enfiled motorcycle.

The Retro version is simpler.

Spoked wheels, drum brakes at the rear and ABS only on the front wheel.

Conclusion

Royal Enfield is very clear on the way forward on its journey and it is clearly focused on new riders and riders who want to make the switch from small-capacity bikes and upgrade to a larger model.

The Hunter 350 will be the cheapest motorcycle in the Royal lineup and will certainly make a lot of noise and will attract not only new riders, I would say that it can attract even those looking for a stylish medium/low displacement motorcycle for everyday life with cost-effectiveness. excellent benefit. Although the price has not been disclosed even for Europe, we can imagine something around R$ 20,000.

Another differential that Royal offers its customers is the possibility of customizing their motorcycles with original accessories. For Hunter there will also be a series of equipment to beautify it. I bet on your success.