Meet the R$25.8 million convertible, sold as the fastest in the world

The 99 units of the Bugatti Mistral were sold and will be delivered to the owners from 2024. Photo: Disclosure / Bugatti.

Bugatti revealed last Friday (19) the W16 Mistral, its new hypercar;

The 99 units of the Bugatti Mistral were sold before the vehicle was presented to the public;

Based on the Chiron Super Sport, the new car manages to deliver 1,578 horsepower.

Bugatti revealed last Friday (19) the W16 Mistral, its new hypercar limited to 99 units, sold for about US$ 5 million, R$ 25.8 million at the current price, and which will be the last gasoline vehicle. of brand.

“There can be only one goal in mind: to become the roadster fastest in the world once again”, said the company in the car’s disclosure.

Convertible based on the Chiron SuperSport model, the new Italian car manages to generate 1,578 horsepower. The dual-clutch transmission has seven gears and directs power to all four wheels. According to the manufacturer, the final speed reaches 420 km/h.

Read too:

However, for those interested, there is bad news. All 99 units have already been sold; and will only be delivered from 2024.

Despite being based on the Chiron, the Mistral has an exclusive look: vertically shaped headlights, close to the fenders and equipped with LED graphics; in addition, the horseshoe-shaped grille appears larger compared to the vehicle on which it was based.

The rear still has one more difference: the lanterns form a ‘V’ and the lighting is done by a straight fillet.

The Chiron has served as an inspiration for other Bugatti cars. In 2019, the most exclusive brand of the Volskwagen Group presented La Voiture Noir, which had only two units produced. Each costing around R$47 million. The following year, the company launched the Divo hypercar.