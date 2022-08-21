Mega-Sena 2512 and other lotteries: check the numbers (20/8) – Nacional

Mega-Sena has an estimated prize pool of 7.5 million (photo: Box/Reproduction) Caixa draws this Saturday (20/8) the Mega-Sena 2512, Timemania 1824, Lotofácil 2604, Quina 5929, +Millionária 13, Dupla-Sena 2407 and Lucky Day 645 contests. 29 million.

The event is held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. Check the results below:

Saturday Lotteries (20/8)

Mega-Sena 2512 – BRL 7.5 million

The amount will come out to those who match six numbers from 01 to 60.

Check the tens: 07 – 10 – 34 – 47 – 49 – 52

award

6 hits:

5 hits:

4 hits:

Timemania 1824 – BRL 4.1 million

The contestant fills in ten numbers from 01 to 80. Seven must be drawn.

Check the tens: 08 – 17 – 28 – 35 – 49 – 70 – 71

Heart team: Aparecidense-GO, number 05

award

7 hits:

6 hits:

5 hits:

4 hits:

3 hits:

Lotofácil 2604 – BRL 1.5 million

The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize.

Check the tens: 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 23

award

15 hits:

14 hits:

13 hits:

12 hits:

11 hits:

Quina 5929 – BRL 700 thousand

The one who gets five tens from 01 to 80 wins.

Check the tens: 05 – 38 – 42 – 52 – 72

award

5 hits:

4 hits:

3 hits:

2 hits:

Millionaire 13 – BRL 11.5 million

The participant hopes that six selected numbers from 01 to 50 will be drawn, in addition to two lucky clovers from 01 to 06.

Check the tens: 14 – 31 – 39 – 44 – 45 – 46

Lucky Clovers: 01 – 02

award 6 hits 2 clovers 6 hits 1 or no clover

Dupla-Sena 2407 – BRL 3.6 million

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws. In both it is necessary to write down six points. Most of the money goes to the winner of the first round.

1st draw: 14 – 15 – 24 – 33 – 44 – 50

award

6 hits:

5 hits:

4 hits:

3 hits:

2nd draw: 03 – 19 – 21 – 23 – 30 – 49

award

6 hits:

5 hits:

4 hits:

3 hits:

Next contest: R$ 500 thousand (7/19)

Lucky Day 645 – R$ 150 thousand

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the fortune.

Check the tens: 05 – 07 – 11 – 19 – 24 – 29 – 31

Lucky month: July

award

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: 49 bets, R$ 1,559.53

5 hits: 1,555 bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 17,952 bets, BRL 4.00

Next contest: R$ 500 thousand (7/19)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.