Mega-Sena: miners hit 5 numbers and receive a big win – Nacional

Miners get close to hitting five numbers on Mega (photo: Agência Brasil)

Eleven bets from Minas Gerais matched five numbers in Mega-Sena 2512, drawn this Saturday (20/8) by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The winners are from Belo Horizonte, Bocaiuva, Brasília de Minas, Cristais (3), Lagoa Santa (2), Paracatu, Sete Lagoas and Uberlândia. Each one will receive BRL 31,030.62

The scores counted this night were 07 – 10 – 34 – 47 – 49 – 52. As no one scored the six numbers, the main prize rose from R$ 7.5 million to R$ 14 million.

next contest

Mega-Sena will draw R$ 14 million in contest 2513, next Wednesday (24/8).

The games are played at lottery houses or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa website and app.

Online payment is made via credit card, with betting combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.

Price and probability

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. According to Caixa, the chance of hitting the six tens with a simple game is 1 in 50,063,860.

The value increases as more numbers are marked on the wheel, as does the prospect of the bettor winning the top prize. Up to 15 dozen can be chosen at the price of R$ 22,522.50.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

* 6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

* 7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

* 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

* 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

* 10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

* 11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

* 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

* 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

* 14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

* 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.