Mexico arrests former attorney general over the disappearance of 43 students – News

Former Mexican Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam was arrested on charges of enforced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice as part of the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, according to information from Mexican authorities passed on this Friday ( 19).

The arrest came a day after an official report revealed the participation of civil servants and the military in this “crime of state”. Murillo Karam was arrested outside his home in an upscale neighborhood of Mexico City and taken to a unit of the Attorney General’s Office.

Murillo Karam is the highest-ranking former civil servant arrested for the disappearance of the students.

Prosecutor during the government of President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), Murillo Karam became a strong name for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which ruled Mexico for 71 uninterrupted years, until December 2000.





Murillo Karam, who did not resist the police approach, will remain in detention in the capital, the presidency said. The PRI said the arrest “responds more to a political issue than a justice issue”.

The arrest came a day after Mexico’s top human rights official, Alejandro Encinas, called the disappearance a “crime of state” due to government involvement. He also said that the highest levels of Peña Nieto’s government orchestrated a cover-up after the incident. After the report was published, President Andrés López Obrador asked for the names of those responsible for the disappearance of students to be released.

Murillo was attorney general from 2012 to 2015, and at that time he oversaw the highly criticized investigation into the disappearance of 43 students at the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers School in the southwestern state of Guerrero.

The document states that the military and public officials, through their “actions, omissions or participation”, allowed the kidnapping and death of 43 students and six other people by the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel.

International experts criticized the official inquiry pointing out errors and abuses, and the current Mexican president took office in 2018 promising to clarify what happened in the case.

“Revealing this atrocious, inhumane situation, and at the same time punishing those responsible, helps not to repeat it. May these unfortunate events never happen again in our country,” added López Obrador in the city of Tijuana.

There is no information on the rank of the military nor if they follow active.

The family members submitted the document for evaluation by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), created by an agreement between the government of Peña Nieto and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), announced Vidulfo Rosales, the parents’ lawyer.





Young people participate in protests

The disappearance of the youths took place between the night of the 26th and the early morning of the 27th of September 2014, when they were heading to the city of Iguala, state of Guerrero, to catch the buses on which they would travel to Mexico City to participate in protests. .

This episode constitutes one of the worst human rights violations in Mexico and has generated strong international condemnation.

In the presence of the Defense Secretaries, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda, the president stated that the participation of “bad public servants” in the Ayotzinapa events does not imply “the malfunction of an institution”.

For López Obrador, the revelations strengthen the Army. “What weakens an institution is that it does not act with attachment to the truth and that there is corruption, impunity”, he declared. In his government, which began in 2018, the Armed Forces have played a leading role.





The report mentions “clear responsibilities of elements” of the Defense and Navy secretariats that served in the region, but warns that it is necessary to investigate to what extent this participation has reached.

“For our part, what is guaranteed is not to hide anything, to offer all the information and to give all the facilities to get to the bottom, as was done,” promised López Obrador, after the independent commission accused the authorities in March of refuse to hand over the intelligence data needed for the investigations.

The GIEI maintains that the military manipulated evidence at a dump where human remains were found, including those of the only three students identified so far.

The findings of the group and the government commission undermine much of the so-called “historical truth” presented by the government of Peña Nieto, which did not attribute responsibility to the military.

According to this version, the youths were arrested and handed over by local police to Guerreros Unidos traffickers after being mistaken for members of an enemy cartel.

After being shot, their remains were incinerated and thrown at the Cocula dump, according to the same thesis, which is rejected by family members, the government of López Obrador and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The president announced that he will continue to insist that Israel extradite Tomás Zeron, the former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency, who worked under Murillo Karam and who is accused of manipulating the investigation.



